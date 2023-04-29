When many folks in Emporia think about cycling, they think of gravel riding.
But the Coyote Composite team, which is part of the Kansas Interscholastic Cycling League and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, is looking to expand mountain riding to Emporia’s youth.
The team has competed in three of its five events so far this season, with the last one coming at Gunn Park in Fort Scott last weekend. The season runs from January through June and the team will typically practice Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7:30 at various locations, weather permitting.
“We had a pretty good showing last weekend,” said team captain Ryan Balkenhol. “There are 10 total teams in the league and we’ve been able to accumulate enough points so far this season to move into first place in the standings, which is pretty cool. We have not been in that position in the three seasons that we’ve been doing this so far.”
While the team currently sits atop the Kansas standings, any success on the bike is secondary. Balkenhol wants to teach life lessons and community through this experience.
“We’re more about fun and inclusivity,” Balkenhol said. “We want to surround these kids with a community through bike riding and what that can do with friendships. It helps teach the kids skills that they can take with them the rest of their lives, and that’s more important than having a competitive race team.”
The program is open for both boys and girls in sixth through 12th grade, with high schoolers eligible to accumulate points in competitions. The team currently has 23 members.
Balkenhol noted that the majority of cycling in and around Emporia tends to be on gravel, so mountain riding is a different experience for a lot of these kids. Some of the top programs come from the Kansas City area, where this kind of cycling is “more a part of the culture.”
“Doing what we’re doing to build this up to where we can compete with those teams, I think just speaks for itself,” Balkenhol said.
Balkenhol is from Emporia and has grown up on bikes. His background is mainly in BMX (Bicycle Moto Cross) and mountain biking and has gotten into gravel riding over the last few years. He said he rides with his three sons and forming this team, along with help from coaches Adam Galindo, Randall Neff and Alicia Criger, was a way he could give back to his community.
Anyone who does give it a shot tends to enjoy it.
“The kids definitely want to be here and enjoy it,” Balkenhol said. “We’ve kept all the students from our first year, except for the ones that have aged out. We make it a lot of fun at practices and I just bring that family atmosphere to what we’re doing. I think it speaks volumes for how people want to give back and be a part of it.”
Balkenhol knows that cycling is more costly than many other sports, and encourages anyone with interest to reach out.
“I think the biggest misconception about our team is that we’re race-focused,” Balkenhol said. “We encourage kids of all backgrounds to take a look at what we’re doing.
“If you don’t have the proper bicycle or a helmet, we don’t want that to be a barrier to entry. Contact us and let us know what your needs are. We’ve got a great support system and we have bikes on hand to help bridge that gap and get more kids involved. We have scholarships available to help with the fund side of things and we’re always fundraising to help get those needs lowered.”
Anyone that wants to learn more can contact Balkenhol or Galindo. Contact information can be found on either Facebook (facebook.com/EmporiaNICA) or Instagram (instagram.com/coyotecomposite). People can also email coyotecomposite@gmail.com.
