Week three of area football is in the books, but the outcomes weren’t so favorable for local schools. It’s been a tough September for most of the programs. However, if your mascot is a bulldog, you’re feeling pretty good.
Lebo vs. Madison
The two area programs battled it out in Lebo, with Madison prevailing 62-12 and improving to 3-0. Bulldog senior Hayden Helm had a performance to remember, finding the end zone seven times. Lebo is heading in the opposite direction, dropping to 0-3.
Olpe at Osage City
The Eagles lost again, which is strange to write. Olpe was shut out by Osage City Friday, 14-0, falling to 1-2 on the season.
Chase County at Goessel
The other Bulldogs moved to 2-1 on the season, handling Goessel 48-0. And the Bulldog run attack was in full effect last night. Brock Griffin amassed 102 yards on eight carries and four trips to the house, while teammate Wyatt Griffin ran for 97 yards on nine carries and two scores. Defensively, Brock Griffin and Micah Cauthers showed out for Chase County. Griffin tallied five tackles, one for loss, and Cauthers logged five tackles, one for loss and four sacks.
“Another stellar defensive effort by the Bulldogs, headlined by Micah Cauthers, who continues his assault on opposing QBs,” Chase County coach Derick Budke said. “Micah ended the evening with a 4-sack performance. Brock Griffin notched his first 100-yd plus rushing effort of the season.”
Box score
Chase County 26 16 6 0 48
Goessel 0 0 0 0 0
Northern Heights at Council Grove
The Wildcats lost to Council Grove 48-8, scoring their first points of the season. Northern Heights dropped to 0-3.
