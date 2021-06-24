The Lyon County Commission approved a resolution that will pay off student loans in the amount of $15,000 for new residents who move to the county during its action session Thursday morning.
Ignite Emporia director Rob Gilligan said the county was not previously eligible because in the last 10 years the focus was on recruiting people to counties that had a 10% decrease in population. Emporia has been relatively stable. The definition of “rural” now includes counties that are less than 40,000 people. Lyon County became eligible on May 27.
“As you guys know, we are currently in a community that has a real need for recruitment of workforce,” Gilligan said. “We have roughly 250-300 jobs listed in our community right now, let alone the jobs that are not listed. The ability to recruit workforce is key. Rural Opportunity Zones allow us to have a new opportunity with that.”
Through the Rural Opportunity Zones, the county is eligible for a state income tax credit, which includes individuals recruited into the county and who have an income of at least $10,000 or less for five years. ROZ is a program managed by the Kansas Department of Commerce to attract new citizens to the region.
“You could have someone come in from Douglas County who were domiciled in Douglas County but came to Emporia,” ROZ Program Manager Rachell Rowland said. “When they decide they want to stay in Emporia and change their domicile to Emporia they update their driver’s license here, they change their voter registration here -- they begin the qualification process of becoming eligible for this program.”
The zero fund resolution approved by the county would establish the student loan repayment assistance benefit for ROZ counties. The benefit, however, does not apply to current residents.
To be eligible, the applicant must have moved the day of the resolution, and must be fully domiciled in the state. The resolution opens the door for a $1,500 match on student loans among private entities and partnerships with organizations such as the City of Emporia and Ignite Emporia. The county will have options to amend the resolution to allocate for a set amount per person.
“Besides making people eligible, I think this opens up a conversation between different groups and community leaders on how to make this more successful, and probably equally important is opening it up for student loans,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said.
Jim Williams, Ph.D. and vice-president of student affairs at Emporia State University, said the average debt of an ESU graduate is $21,000.
“This might be a neat opportunity to partner with Ignite Emporia, partner with the county commission and look at our career path out of the institution,” he said. “Those students with degrees-particularly those we are trying to bring in from out of state locations -- to be keeping them in the county and that county population.”
Applications start Friday for those with at least an associate degree.
Also on the agenda was facilities manager Mark McKenna, who said they are focusing on two projects at the jail -- one is to replace the second generator on the north side of the building and the domestic water storage tank. Replacements would help repair a water leak and old piping.
Eric Hetcoat, BG Consultants vice-president, did a study back in 2019 to identify the scope of work and budget numbers. The generator budget then was $378,750 with contingency in overhead and project. The facility estimates the same amount this year.
“I feel really comfortable with that,” he said. “We aren’t expecting any surprises that we ran into taking out foundations for stairs and stuff like that for generator one.”
Because copper prices have increased so have estimates for the water tank. The original studies had a total of $200,010 and present costs are $225,000. This amount will also replace concrete sidewalks on the north side of the building.
For public health reports, Renee Hively, CEO of Flint Hills Community Center, said the county is at approximately 35% vaccinated. For the 65 and up population, that number increases to 70%.
“Vaccination is holding steady across the state and in our clinic,” she said.
Grants are offering at least a $25 incentive for people to get vaccinated.
Lyon County was awarded a supplemental fund of $88,000 and $160,000 to be spent over a three-year period.
