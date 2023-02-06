The Emporia High School wrestling teams both finished top three in the Centennial League Tournament hosted by Junction City on Saturday.
The girls finished second, taking wins over Manhattan, 37-33, Topeka High, 64-12 and Junction City, 42-33. Emporia fell to Washburn Rural, 72-3.
“I’m really happy with how they performed,” head coach Shawn Russell said. “It would have been nice to have done a little better against Washburn Rural, but sometimes it is what it is. I’m very proud of them.”
Emporia had five wrestlers finish second place: Ariana Estrada (105 pounds), Karah Cooper (110), Azia Obregon (115), Iris Renteria Rivera (130), and Kiana Flores-Delgado (170).
“Those girls really stepped up,” Russell said. “We had some injuries and illnesses so we brought some junior varsity girls and they stepped up and performed well. Some of our varsity girls are starting to hit their stride a little better and I’m very happy with how they all did.”
The Emporia boys finished third, defeating Topeka High, 84-0 and Junction City, 54-24. The Spartans fell to league champion Manhattan, 55-24, and Washburn Rural, 45-31.
“I thought we wrestled well,” head coach Brook Medrano said. “Manhattan and Washburn are tough teams in 6A and we hung in there well.”
Three boys won individual league titles: Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (150), Davian White (165) and Jesse Ultreras (175).
“Those guys are peaking at the right time,” Medrano said. “Their shape looks good and their confidence is right. The proof is in how they’ve been wrestling the last couple of tournaments where they’ve really turned it on.”
Both teams will next compete at regionals. The girls will be in Wichita on Feb. 11 while the boys will be in Andover on Feb. 17-18.
