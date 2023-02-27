Emporia State wrapped up the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships with a pair of provisional qualifiers in the 4x400m relay on Sunday in Pittsburg, Kan.

The men's 4x400m relay team of Guy Ramos, Jack Watson, Brock Merz, and Jake Johnson ended the meet with the best finish for the Hornet men. They turned in a provisional qualifying time of 3:14.28 to place third. It is the fifth-best time in Emporia State history, edging out the 3:14.40 by Taysean Goodwin, Wyatt Sander, Colin Coleman and Thomas LaRoche at the 2016 Crimson & Gold Invite. Emporia State is ranked #18 time in the nation in the event.

