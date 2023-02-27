Emporia State wrapped up the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships with a pair of provisional qualifiers in the 4x400m relay on Sunday in Pittsburg, Kan.
The men's 4x400m relay team of Guy Ramos, Jack Watson, Brock Merz, and Jake Johnson ended the meet with the best finish for the Hornet men. They turned in a provisional qualifying time of 3:14.28 to place third. It is the fifth-best time in Emporia State history, edging out the 3:14.40 by Taysean Goodwin, Wyatt Sander, Colin Coleman and Thomas LaRoche at the 2016 Crimson & Gold Invite. Emporia State is ranked #18 time in the nation in the event.
The women's 4x400m relay also hit a provisional qualifier. The foursome of Lauren Carlson, Abigael Reid, Jasmine Hurla and Makenzie Owings ran 3:49.40 to place eighth. The time puts Emporia State #20 among Division II schools in the women's 4x400m this year.
Travis Morrison started things off well for Emporia State as he placed fourth in the men's shot put. His mark of 17.36m (56-11.50) is a provisional qualifier.
Tyler Swift placed seventh with a time of 4:12.91 in the mile for Emporia State's only scoring on the track on Sunday.
In the team standings the Emporia State men finished tenth and the women 11th overall. The Hornets have seven provisional qualifiers (Megan McMannis - pole vault, Alyssa Conway - weight throw, Brandon Wilkes - men’s heptathlon and Abigael Reid - women’s pentathlon qualified earlier in the weekend) and will now wait until Tuesday to find out who will be accepted into the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. The national championships are scheduled for March 10-11 in Virginia Beach, Va.
