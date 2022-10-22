The Emporia High School volleyball team’s season ended on Saturday in a KSHSAA Class 5A sub-state final.
The Lady Spartans earned the No. 5 seed and were placed in the Bishop Carroll sub-state bracket. Their first match was against No. 12 Arkansas City, which Emporia won, 25-20, 29-27.
Then, Emporia got a rematch against a Bishop Carroll team that beat the Lady Spartans just a week ago at their home tournament. But it was the No. 4 seeded Golden Eagles winning in two sets (25-21, 25-23) that will advance to the Class 5A state tournament next weekend.
Emporia finishes its season with a 28-11 record.
