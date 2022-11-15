Parts of Greenwood and Wabaunsee Counties had measurable snow Monday night. But the Emporia area settled for light snow and mist.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.10 inches of precipitation Monday. Hourly reports indicate about 80% of that was snow, which would compute to a total of about 0.8 inches.
The temperature dropped below freezing in Emporia after the precipitation stopped, hovering around 33 degrees during the evening.
Roads were reported “wet but slick” as a half-inch of snow fell on Eureka Monday night.
Counties north and west of Emporia had one inch of snow or slightly more. Russell recorded 2.5 inches.
With the winter weather threat now in Kansas City and points east, sunshine should return to the area Tuesday. But a chilly northeast wind will keep the forecast high at 42.
No more rain or snow is expected through next weekend. But it will remain abnormally cold, with highs Wednesday through Friday in the thirties and lows in the teens.
