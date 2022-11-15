Monday precipitation - 11.15.22

This map shows 24-hour precipitation totals as of Tuesday morning. Emporia wound up with mostly light snow and mist

 Curtesy Mesonet.K-State.edu

Parts of Greenwood and Wabaunsee Counties had measurable snow Monday night. But the Emporia area settled for light snow and mist.

Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.10 inches of precipitation Monday. Hourly reports indicate about 80% of that was snow, which would compute to a total of about 0.8 inches.

