Each fall, Susan and David Mai hold a local homebrewers competition and a huge Oktoberfest party in their beautiful backyard.
The crowd averages 60, the beers are varied and exciting, and the deal is everyone who comes brings either beer or German food for a potluck.
I’ve written before about the bierocks, spatzle and incredible kuchen. Today, we look at the staple of Oktoberfest: the pretzel.
Shocker number one: pretzels are Italian. Here’s the scoop from OldWorld.ws:
“A young monk was preparing unleavened bread for Lent, the Christian period of fasting and penitence before Easter. Using the dough left over from bread making, he accidentally formed the pretzel shape. The shape resembled the way Christians of the day prayed with their arms folded across their chests, each hand on the opposite shoulder, and as this looked like a child’s arms folded in prayer, he used them as a treat to reward children for reciting their prayers. It’s said the loops were taught to represent the Christian Trinity of ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit.’
“The monk named his creation ‘pretiola,’ Latin for ‘little reward.’ From there, the pretiola transformed into the Italian word, brachiola, or ‘little arms.’ The treat became popular and spread around the other monasteries over the Alps into Austria and Germany, where it became known as the ‘Bretzel’ or ‘Pretzel.’”
That priest lived in northern Italy in 610 A.C.E.
There is all kinds of lore for this piece of bread, which can be baked hard or soft, sweet or savory, small or very large. One recalls a certain scene from “The Pink Panther Strikes Again” — to paraphrase Crocodile Dundee, “Now THAT’S a Pretzel.”
Look it up. Just about everything is on the internet now.
Apparently, pretzels save lives. Historical accounts tell of pretzel bakers in Vienna, Austria in 1510, up in the middle of the night at their work despite a siege by the Turks of the Ottoman Empire, who “...heard the strange noises in the cellars, grabbed every available weapon and killed the Turks. The city was saved and the grateful emperor awarded the pretzel bakers an honorary coat of arms. It shows a lion holding a shield with a pretzel in the middle.”
For Oktoberfest, pretzels are a helpful snack, soaking up the alcohol, covered in salted, so the Haus sells more beer. Fat pretzels can sit on top of your Stein in the Biergarten and keep the bugs out.
And don’t forget the dips. There are mustards, cheese sauces, pepper jellies and who knows what to enhance your pretzel-beer experience.
I set myself the task of making a batch of pretzels for Oktoberfest, which actually starts in September and concludes on the first Sunday in October, unless that Sunday is just too early and then they add on a few days.
I am not lucky with activated yeasts, so I opted for a bread machine recipe. The dough was quite sticky, so floured hands and work surfaces were necessary. My first two pretzels looked like they would be awfully big, so as I went, I made smaller versions.
The pretzel is first boiled in water mixed with baking soda. It will puff up a bit in the process, so if you want to see the holes, you need to roll the dough rope out fairly thin so you have plenty of room to form the knot. I’d say 20 inches.
After the pretzel boils, about 30 seconds on each side, it will bake in a hot oven. Bigger pretzels cook slower, so I kept an eye on mine, pulling out the smaller ones at around 10 minutes, the largest closer to 18 minutes.
This recipe made delicious, soft inside, crusty-crunch outside pretzels. I was glad to have control over the amount of salt on the outside. The ones where the holes closed up were perfect for breakfast sandwich buns.
You can do it! Get a good German beer (or home brew), make your own pretzels and throw your own Oktoberfest this season. Prost! Lass uns kochen!
V V V
Bread Machine Pretzels
(Artandthekitchen.com)
1 cup water room temperature
1 Tablespoon butter room temperature
2 Tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon dry yeast for bread machines
6 cups water for cooking water
1/3 cup baking soda for cooking water
1 egg to brush on before baking
2 - 3 Tablespoons melted butter
2 teaspoons coarse salt for topping
Place water, butter, sugar, salt, flour and yeast in bread machine pan in order listed. Do not mix.
Select Dough setting and press start.
When cycle is complete, remove dough and transfer to lightly floured surface.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly spray with cooking spray. (I used a baking mat)
Divide dough into 6 equal portions. (Six makes very big pretzels. You can make them smaller.)
Roll each piece of dough into an 18-20 inch rope.
Shape rope into a U, take the ends and cross over 1 or 2 times (3 is best for the final effect). Bring end toward you, fold down letting ends over-hang a bit. Press down a bit where dough intersects at the bottom. (I pinched the dough together to make sure it didn’t separate.)
Prepare baking soda water. Using a large pot, bring 6 cups of water to rapid simmer. Add baking soda slowly to water, stir to dissolve. (I dumped it in and whisked it) Reduce heat to maintain a simmer.
Place 1 to 2 pretzels into water. Do not overcrowd pot.
Cook for 30 seconds, flip and cook for another 30 seconds.
Using large, slotted ladle, remove pretzels and transfer to baking sheet. (I dabbed mine on a clean cotton towel to remove excess water and some foam before I put it on the mat)
Prepare egg wash by whisking together egg with 1 teaspoon of water.
Brush pretzels with egg wash. Sprinkle with coarse salt. (Or, Himalayan pink salt?)
Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. (My smaller pretzels were done at 12 minutes, but the larger ones were not. I have a gas oven, so I moved the temp up to 430 and did another eight minutes or so to finish them off.)
Remove from oven and brush generously with melted butter. Adjust salt as desired.
