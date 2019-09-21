I am compelled to write to whom it may concern regarding the state of Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Sept. 9, 2019, it was a very sad day for many of us.
As I drove through Memorial Lawn to say my farewells to a dear friend and look for his final resting place, I was saddened by the way Memorial Lawn looked.
Yes, Mother Nature has not been kind on our trees, but to see uncut grass, fallen trees and limbs, roadways in need of repair, etc.; what a mess.
Emporia takes so much pride in our city. Why does Memorial Lawn look the way it does? I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling this way. It is so disrespectful for families that come to visit their loved ones. What can be done to fix this?
If your family member or members find their final resting place at Memorial Lawn, they deserve to be shown respect, as well as the living who visit.
We deserve better, Emporia.
Thank you for taking the time to listen. Heartbroken.
Deb Rathke,
Emporia
Unfortunately it's not the only one. Took my mom to Hartford catholic cemetery on friday the 20th and it looked terrible. Grass not trimmed around stones and grass from mower blown onto stones in some cases covering stone's so you could not see them.
I know its difficult to mow cemeteries but show respect or find another way to make a living
