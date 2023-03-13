The Emporia Gazette
Hartford High School hosted its second-annual Jaguar Madness on Friday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia Gazette
Hartford High School hosted its second-annual Jaguar Madness on Friday night.
Hartford had four games that took place on Friday night in different age groups. There was a game for kids in pre-k, one for kindergarteners and first graders, one for second and third graders and one for fourth and fifth graders.
The kids had practice during the week from Monday through Thursday to prepare for Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.