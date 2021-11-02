Polls opened Tuesday morning in a Kansas Election Day filled with local races.
Lyon County has 14 polling places, deputy county clerk Amie Jackson said Monday. Depending on where you live, there could be contests for mayor, city commission or school board seats.
The Chase County voting site is the Swope Park Community Building.
All of Lyon County has a question on whether to renew a one-percent sales tax for 15 years. Chase County voters must decide whether to allow liquor by the drink at businesses which do not sell food.
The deadline for in-person voting is 7 p.m.
If you prefer to vote by mail, your envelope with the ballot must have a Tuesday postmark. The deadline for the election office receiving it is Friday.
