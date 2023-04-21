Ryan Peak

Ryan Peak swims at the Emporia Invite on March 23.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls swim team finished second at the Marion Invite on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Spartans finished with 349 points. Marion won the event with 410 points.

