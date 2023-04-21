The Emporia High School girls swim team finished second at the Marion Invite on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans finished with 349 points. Marion won the event with 410 points.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School girls swim team finished second at the Marion Invite on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans finished with 349 points. Marion won the event with 410 points.
Alison Brown finished second in the 200 free with a time of 2:24.70 and third in the 500 free with a time of 6:44.87.
Ryan Peak finished third in the 100 free (1:07.35) and fifth in the 50 free (30.06).
The 200 free relay team of Brooke Monroe, Arianna Hamilton, Peak and Brown (2:01.52) and the 400 free relay team of Peak, Hamilton, Taylor Cunningham and Brown (4:39.47) both finished second.
The Emporia swimmers and divers will both return to the pool for its senior day on Thursday, April 27.
Emporia Top Finishers
200 medley relay: 5. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Adeiah Heffner, Taylor Cunningham – 2:34.16
200 free: 2. Alison Brown – 2:24.70
200 IM: 6. Camryn Spafford – 3:07.98
50 free: 5. Ryan Peak – 30.06
100 fly: 7. Adeiah Heffner – 1:45.42
100 free: 3. Ryan Peak – 1:07.35
500 free: 3. Alison Brown – 6:44.87
200 free relay: 2. Brooke Monroe, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak, Alison Brown – 2:01.52
100 back: 4. Brooke Monroe – 1:22.27
100 breast: 6. Camryn Spafford – 1:32.35
400 free relay: 2. Ryan Peak, Arianna Hamilton, Taylor Cunningham, Alison Brown – 4:39.47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.