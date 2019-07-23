In 1999, Kevin Rabas had a life-altering experience.
He’s now a professor at Emporia State University, but 20 years ago Rabas was living in Manhattan.
He was playing in a pickup basketball game when he received a traumatic brain injury.
Rabas found himself playing against some young men who were bigger and more athletic than him. They played rough. Rabas fell early on in the game when, as he posted up, one of the men kneed him in the chest and floored him.
“I didn’t do anything really wrong,” he recalls.
His head bounced against the hardwood court when he fell.
Something’s
not right
Rabas got back up after a few seconds and continued playing for the rest of the game, but soon figured out something was wrong.
“The first thing was, I couldn’t hit a shot to save my life,” he said. “I was out of balance. I had that fight or flight impulse in me, and so I was kind of irrationally scared.”
Rabas went to the weightroom, where he meditated with a scarf over his eyes, trying to calm down. Later, he went to the doctor for testing when the feelings of fear and anxiety persisted.
It’s a good thing he did.
He discovered he had a concussion and bleeding on the brain.
The healing process was slow. It took him about nine months to return to teaching and about 10 years to fully recover.
“I still worked to get good rest and to be calm and peaceful,” Rabas said.
He had help during his recovery, including from his parents, with whom he lived for a while, and his new wife, Lisa Moritz.
Early in his recovery, he returned to playing music. During this time, Rabas struggled with learning new things and music helped him through that.
“I would read a couple paragraphs in a book and just couldn’t remember them,” he said.
Rabas would listen to and play music.
“I was able to do that and kind of get my body going again,” he said. “You know, when you’re playing drums, you’re using all your limbs. And that was very helpful.”
Volunteering and, eventually, going back to work helped Rabas pull himself back onto his feet. He worked at the American Jazz Museum doing public relations, when he had recovered sufficiently to do so, and volunteered at the Writer’s Place in Kansas City.
“Both of those things really helped me quite a bit,” he said.
The injury, Rabas said, gave him pause.
“I lost a lot,” he said. “I lost my job, I lost my wife, I lost my sense of self. But I took up writing and a new seriousness and I wrote to save my life and to preserve my memories.”
During the decade it took him to fully recover, he penned poetry touching on the injury and what he went through while recovering.
The darker poems he penned during this time are tempered by love poems to Moritz.
“They come from a low, sad place, but they have a lot of hope,” he said.
These poems, polished but maintaining the integrity of the originals, are in his newest book, called “Watch Your Head.” The book will be out Aug. 17, from local publishing company Kellogg Press.
“I think, because it is so personal, it’s my most accessible book,” Rabas said. “It’s easy to get into and relate to.”
New precautions
Chris Schmidt knows a thing or two about brain injuries, himself. As the activities director for Olpe High School and varsity coach for both boys basketball and football at the school, he has witnessed a few.
According to Schmidt, the state’s concussion policy for school sports has evolved over the years as knowledge about concussions has progressed.
“In today’s world, it’s a major concern at all levels of competition,” he said.
Much of it has been taken out of his hands as a coach.
“If a kid gets up and an official feels like he hit his head or isn’t looking (good), basically we have to take him off and have him looked at,” Schmidt said. “From that point, he’s got to go to a physician or somebody.”
If Schmidt has learned one thing over the years, it’s that most children, given a choice, will keep playing even if they’re hurt. Like Rabas did, they’ll go right back onto the court or field, even after they’ve had their head slammed. Like Rabas, they may not realize they have suffered an injury or show major symptoms right away.
But new protocols see to it players who are injured are much more likely to receive treatment immediately.
It’s rare that it’s obvious when a player has a concussion. And it’s not just in games that students are injured.
“I’ve had some kids get up awful slow,” Schmidt said. “And I probably see more of them in practice (than) when I have a game.”
When this happens, he said, he takes special care through the rest of the period and tells the student-athlete’s parents to keep an eye on their son that night, in case something happens.
“Because I’m not for sure,” Schmidt said. “He’ll say he’s fine, but again, it’s one of those lines where I’m going to kind of take the precautionary road.”
It happens more in basketball than someone might expect.
“The kids are just going for the ball,” he said. “On the sidelines, you can see it. They can’t see each other and they’ll crack heads.”
Unseen injuries
According to Newman Regional Health Director of Inpatient Rehabilitation Vickey Bartel, head injuries are common. A person doesn’t even need to have been knocked unconscious for a brain injury to have occurred.
Bartel, who has attended numerous conferences on brain injuries and who sits on the Brain Injury Association of Kansas and Greater Kansas City, said if a person has seen stars, they may have attained a brain injury.
There are a wide variety of types of brain injury and not all are easily detectable at first glance, right after they have occurred.
Bartel cited the case of a young woman, injured during a sporting event, who unknowingly had a concussion. The young athlete lost the ability to sequence numbers. This was a source of shame for her and she tried to hide it. The young woman had no idea what was causing the problem.
Eventually she received the help she needed from a speech therapist.
“A lot of times, people get up not realizing that they are hurt,” Bartel said.
It’s also common for people to feel a sense of shame when they’re struggling mentally.
“It’s very normal for people to feel uncomfortable about something they don’t understand and it’s frightening to them,” Bartel said. “So I would say, when we talk about brain injuries, most of the time people don’t understand or are afraid of it themselves because they don’t understand it. And the normal tendency is to hide it.”
If a person becomes forgetful for no apparent reason, it may not just be that they’re growing older.
“It may have a basis in a concussion or a brain injury,” Bartel said. “But it certainly is something we can work with.”
It needs to be identified and treated.
Bartel has treated many patients with head injuries — from concussions to more severe injuries — from a variety of sources. She encounters both adults and children.
“I think, sometimes, we don’t recognize that the brain injury could be affecting us,” she said.
Concussion symptoms are specific to individuals.
“Every individual person has their own specific wiring in their brain and every individual injury affects that wiring in a different way,” she said. “It’s very seldom that two brain injuries are exactly alike. They sometimes seem alike, but most of the time, they are — each one of them is very different.”
The state legislature has also recently acknowledged the variable causes and symptoms of brain injuries by broadening a waiver that helped those with such injuries receive needed care.
“The Kansas state brain injury waiver is now not just for traumatic brain injury, but also for acquired brain injury, which will add home-based services for people that weren’t eligible for it before July of 2019,” Bartel said. “We’re very excited about that.”
Getting help fast is important after a brain injury, because much of the recovery happens in the first few months.
“The good news is, we don’t give up,” she said. “The bad news is, what you have in three months, may be something that you’re going to have for a long time.”
There may not always be a way to fix the problem — not everything can be cured — but there are ways, Bartel said, that people often can learn to live with brain injuries.
“We need people to keep working with their therapist or whatever their therapist has recommended to them at home, if they’re no longer seeking therapy, because they can still recover some of those thought processes and those memory skills,” she said. “Those brain exercises they’ve been given — those are all good things for us to continue working for.”
