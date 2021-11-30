Eight Emporia High boys soccer players were named to the All-Centennial League teams after their performances this season.
Sophomore Edwin Maciel was named to the first team after being one of the top scorers on the Spartans squad.
Senior Aidan Allemang and junior Jefry Linares both made it onto the second team.
Five Spartans were honorable mention recipients, including seniors Giovanni Garcia, Kaden Nguyen and Alexys Ramirez, sophomore Alex Mosiman and freshman Carter Granado.
Emporia posted a 10-5-1 record in 2021. After the season, head coach Victor Ibarra said it was a young team this season and he looks forward to the next few years with this group.
