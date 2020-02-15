EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• All of the people from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Fire Department, Emporia - Lyon County EMS, Emporia Public Schools, CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and Williams Automotive who assisted at the scene and in Emporia after a bus crash 15 miles south of Emporia.
• The medical providers and staff at Newman Regional Health, who no doubt had their work cut out for them when 26 fifth-graders came in with minor injuries from the bus crash.
* Former Emporia Animal Shelter dog Buckley for going from being stray to starring in the movie “Call of the Wild.” Also to his new owners, Chris Sanders and Jessica Steele-Sanders for adopting Buckley and giving him a great life.
• Emporia State University senior photography student Nicole Gomric for bringing awareness and empowerment to sexual assault victims through her exhibit in King Hall.
• Emporia High senior Reed Slayden for breaking a 15-year-old Centennial League diving record.
• Gourmet-to-Go Catering for being chosen to cater Governor Laura Kelly’s State of the State Address reception.
• Exchange student Fatima Elizabeth Morinigo Martinez for sharing information about her home country of Paraguay with students at William Allen White Elementary.
• Girl Scout Troop 30097 for being “friendly and helpful” at Emporia Place.
• The Emporia High girls wrestling team for winning the first Centennial League championship.
• Children’s Book Author Alastair Heim for sharing his work and positive message with children in Emporia.
• Mike Conner for winning the VFW Chili Cook-Off.
• Emporian Don Hill for the immeasurable amount of service he has provided for the community.
• Roy Ballard for sharing his poetry with fifth- and sixth-grade students at Hamilton Elementary.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
