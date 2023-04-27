The Emporia High School girls soccer team extended its winning streak in a 10-0 mercy rule win over Wichita West on Senior Night on Thursday.
The Lady Spartans scored eight goals in the first half, with Karrah Cooper opening the scoring early. Goals from Emeil Bennett, Katie Smart and Peyton Chanley made it 4-0.
Addison Marshall made it 5-0 before Chanley netter her second of the night to make it 6-0. Eryn Templeton’s first goal of the season made it 7-0 before Emporia took an 8-0 lead into the half.
Two more goals were scored in the second half to activate the mercy rule.
Three Lady Spartans scored two goals: Chanley, Bennett and Smart. Marshall, Cooper, Templeton and Bonnie Gardner also scored in the win.
Emporia (6-5-1) will return to the field on Tuesday, May 2 against Washburn Rural at 6:15 p.m. in Topeka.
