The fear of frost is gone, and spring warmth is on for the next two days.
The National Weather Service expects sunshine in Emporia Tuesday and Wednesday. But wind gusts increasing to 35 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon will be a sign of change.
The risk for rain is 60% Wednesday night, with a thunderstorm possible throughout the day Thursday. At this point, there's no talk from meteorologists in Topeka about any severe weather.
The chance for rain will not diminish until Saturday afternoon.
Emporia Municipal Airport never came close to frost Tuesday morning, as the low temperature was 37 degrees. Lows should warm from the mid-40s Tuesday night to mid-50s later in the week.
