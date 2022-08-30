DSC_0923.JPG

Emporia goalkeeper Diego Reyes makes a save in a game last season.

The Emporia High School boys soccer team recorded a 1-0 road victory over Seaman High School in Topeka on Tuesday evening.

The two teams were locked in a scoreless tie for much of the game until junior forward Mats Goerres found the net after an assist from senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo with 14:34 left in the second half. That would be the game’s only tally.

