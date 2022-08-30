The Emporia High School boys soccer team recorded a 1-0 road victory over Seaman High School in Topeka on Tuesday evening.
The two teams were locked in a scoreless tie for much of the game until junior forward Mats Goerres found the net after an assist from senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo with 14:34 left in the second half. That would be the game’s only tally.
While the scoreboard read 1-0, head coach Victor Ibarra felt his team played better than the final result showed.
“Sometimes, it's really hard to judge a game by the score,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I thought we really out-possessed them, I want to say like eighty to twenty percent. We really worked the ball on different areas. We had a lot of empty possessions as well, but we just need to be better in the final third. I thought we had plenty of opportunities to score and open up the game right from the get-go. But they had a good goalie and good defense. They were able to adjust and they are very disciplined, which is expected of Seaman.
“Ultimately, it comes back to us and we have possession as much as we did, we should be able to have more goals or at least make the game less tense. Given that the goal was towards the end of the game, it kind of loosened up the guys and allowed us to relax and just play the style that we want to play.”
Senior captain and goalkeeper Diego Reyes was back in goal tonight after missing the team’s first game. Ibarra was glad to have him back, especially in a close game like this. But his impact is also important to the team’s offensive game plan.
“Being a three-year starter, having Diego back obviously gives us a lot of confidence,” Ibarra said. “One of the things that people take for granted is he has a really nice skill set in terms of being able to receive the ball. Given that our playing style is to possess the ball and to make the other team tired by just moving them around the field. Having that extra player in our goal that we can pivot off of is a big deal because having the confidence to be able to pass it back to our goalkeeper really helps our defenders in a tight spot, especially when we don't want to get rid of it.”
The Spartans next game will be in the Titan Classic, hosted by Wichita South, on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. against Wichita Heights. It should be a good challenge for Emporia with their opponent being a 6A school.
“I expect them to be extremely difficult to play,” Ibarra said. “They usually have tremendous size and I’m expecting them to really challenge us. Given that it's a 9 a.m. game, we’ve tried to take the measures needed to make sure the guys are awake and ready to go. I hope we're able to step up to the challenge and as much as we all want to have a good result, we want to continue to grow and get better.”
