The Emporia Gazette
Emporia State has announced the hiring of Ken Murczek as head volleyball coach.
“I want to thank David Spafford and the members of the search committee for giving me the opportunity to coach at Emporia State,” said Murczek. “Volleyball is important in the MIAA. I cannot wait to get with the team and start building our vision of where Hornet volleyball can go in the future.”
Murczek has head coaching experience at all levels of volleyball from junior college to NCAA Division I Power 5 level.
“We had a very thorough process that we went through as the Division I and II post-seasons were winding down. Ken’s name kept rising to the top throughout the process,” Spafford said. “His experiences of building programs and bringing them success was one of the criteria that we were looking for in addition to someone who has experience and relationships here in the Midwest. Finally, we were looking for someone who is able to prepare their teams to play into the postseason. Ken has done that throughout his career.”
Murczek just completed his third season at Oregon Tech where he went 51-27 with a trip to the NAIA National Tournament in 2021. He took Oregon Tech to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in school history in 2021. The year ended with a school record for single-season wins on the way to a No. 21 final ranking in the 2021 NAIA Coaches Poll. The Owls received two All-American and seven All-Cascade Conference honors in his three years.
Prior to Oregon Tech, he spent three seasons as the assistant coach at his alma mater, San Diego State University. He was the head men’s coach at the University of Charleston, where he tripled their win total from the previous season, and served as the head women’s coach at Wake Forest from 2013-15. He made the jump to the Power 5 after three seasons at North Texas.
No stranger to the Sunflower State, Murczek was an assistant at Kansas from 2008-09. In addition to his time in Lawrence, Murczek spent time as an assistant at the University of Virginia, Western Michigan and Purdue.
In addition to his coaching resume, Murczek has enjoyed success as a player at all levels. He was an All-State selection at Marist High School in Chicago in 1993. He began his collegiate volleyball career at Lewis University before transferring to Division I San Diego State, where his team received top 15 votes during his senior season. He then went on to the University of Arizona where his club team won back-to-back national championships.
After college, Murczek played four seasons of professional six-person indoor volleyball in Switzerland, Germany, France, and Indonesia. He has also competed in several beach volleyball tournaments during the summer months throughout the United States.
The Chicago, Ill. native earned his B.S. in kinesiology from San Diego State University in 1998 before going on to earn a master’s in teaching and teacher education from the University of Arizona in 2000. Murczek also holds a masters in sport management from Western Michigan in 2007. He earned his Ed.D. in kinesiology from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro in 2019.
Murczek follows Bing Xu, who stepped down as the head coach at Emporia State following the 2022 season.
