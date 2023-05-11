Owen Ruge

Owen Ruge pitches against Washburn Rural on April 7.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School baseball team lost both of its games to Life Prep in Wichita on Thursday.

The Spartans dropped the opener 4-3. Emporia trailed 3-0 heading into the top of the seventh before scoring three runs to tie the game. Drew Hess singled and Max Rusco walked before Bobby Trujillo drove them both in with a double to make it a one-run game. He scored the tying run on an error.

