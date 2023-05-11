The Emporia High School baseball team lost both of its games to Life Prep in Wichita on Thursday.
The Spartans dropped the opener 4-3. Emporia trailed 3-0 heading into the top of the seventh before scoring three runs to tie the game. Drew Hess singled and Max Rusco walked before Bobby Trujillo drove them both in with a double to make it a one-run game. He scored the tying run on an error.
Life Prep scored the winning run in the bottom half on an RBI single.
Hess went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Owen Ruge tossed 6+ innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits. He struck out five and walked four.
“We battled and gave ourselves a chance at the end,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “We just gave them a few timely hits there in the last inning. But Owen pitched another great game. We were able to scratch together some runs and put some pressure on them, so it was a fun baseball game.”
Emporia dropped the nightcap, 6-3. Life Prep scored the first run before Emporia scored two in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. Hess led off with a single and Rusco reached on an error. Trujillo single to left to drive in Hess and both runners advanced to second and third on the throw. Chase Harrington grounded out to short which brought Rusco home.
Life Prep regained the lead with three in the bottom half and two in the third to take a 6-2 lead. The Spartans got one back in the fifth when King was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“I thought we made a few errors in situations where we might have gotten out of the inning with it not being quite as big of an inning,” Markowitz said. “They started a really good pitcher and we were able to score a couple of runs on them.”
Emporia did not qualify for the postseason and concludes its season with a 2-17 record. Markowitz saw a lot of growth since the season began.
“We talked as a coaching staff and I don't know that in the eight years I've been here we've had a team grow from the beginning of the season to the end like we did this year,” Markowitz said. “It's just a really big testament to who our seniors are and our underclassmen who bought in and were able to figure out a way to compete against some good baseball teams throughout the year.”
