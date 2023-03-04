A seven-minute stretch in the second half proved to be the difference in a 63-52 loss by the Emporia State men's basketball team to second-ranked Northwest Missouri on Semifinal Saturday of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes before the Hornets answered with an 8-2 run of their own to pull within 11-10 at the 13:11 mark. The two teams would go back and forth for the remainder of the half, with the score being tied five times.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt scored on a putback with 1:49 left in the half to tie it at 26 and the Hornets had the ball twice in the next minute with a chance to take the lead, but could not convert offensively. Wes Dreamer scored inside with 18 seconds left to give the Bearcats a 28-26 lead and Alijah Comithier's jumper at the buzzer was off as NWMSU took a 28-26 lead to the locker room.
Mayuom Buom started the scoring in the second half for Emporia State with a fast-break layup to tie the game at 28. After a Bennett Stirtz layup put Northwest back on top, Buom hit a jumper from just outside the lane to tie the game at 30.
On the next possession, Rogers-Schmidt blocked a Stirtz layup and Kaden Evans was fouled on the fast break attempt. Evans hit one of two free throws to give the Hornets a 31-30 lead with 16:29 left. Northwest scored the next five points on a pair of free throws from Byron Alexander followed by a three-pointer from Diego Bernard to take a 35-31 lead with 15:29 left.
Comithier hit a turnaround jumper with 13:59 left to bring the Hornets within 39-36 when the Bearcats went on a 13-2 run to take control. Mitch Mascari hit the third and final three-pointer of the game with 9:01 left to give Northwest a 52-38 lead. An 8-0 run capped by a Wes Dreamer layup with 4:53 left gave the Bearcats their biggest lead of the day at 60-40.
The Hornets went on an 8-1 run to get within 13 points with 2:23 left. On the next possession for Northwest, Daniel Abreu beat the shot clock with a layup to push the lead to 63-48. A Mason Thiessen dunk got the deficit back to 13 for the Hornets. The Bearcats would drain the shot clock on their next two possessions to not leave Emporia State enough time to make the comeback.
Comithier had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead Emporia State. He was joined in double figures by Buom with 11 points on five-of-five shooting from the field. The Hornets shot 20-of-48 from the field and 12-of-15 from the free-throw line but went 0-for-11 from the three-point line.
Emporia State (22-8) will now await their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday night. The NCAA Selection Show will be shown at 10 p.m. on ncaa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.