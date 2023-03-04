Mayoum Boum
Courtesy MSH Photography

A seven-minute stretch in the second half proved to be the difference in a 63-52 loss by the Emporia State men's basketball team to second-ranked Northwest Missouri on Semifinal Saturday of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes before the Hornets answered with an 8-2 run of their own to pull within 11-10 at the 13:11 mark. The two teams would go back and forth for the remainder of the half, with the score being tied five times.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.