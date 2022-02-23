Kansas State University's Mobile Surgery Unit returned to the Emporia Animal Shelter Tuesday to perform sterilization surgery on 20 stray cats.
The cats were identified as part of the Street Cats Club's trap-neuter-release program. TNR coordinator Sarah Peacock said 12 cats were collected from a colony at the Belmont Estates Mobile Home Park in east Emporia and another six were taken from a colony near S. Hwy. 99. The rest were trapped and brought in.
"We started trapping yesterday at 4 p.m.," she told The Gazette Tuesday afternoon. "We got 20 cats by 8:45 p.m., so we were out trapping for about five hours and got all 20."
The cats spent Monday night in Peacock's basement where they were kept warm and fed. She said they would return to her home again Tuesday before being returned to their communities Wednedsay morning.
"We'll make sure they're good to go," she said. "Our trap-neuter-release program is super important because we have an overabundance of community cats — feral cats. A lot of the trailer parks are just overrun. While cats will keep the pest population down, having an overabundance of cats will lead to a lot of diseases."
Peacock said the goal of the TNR program is to keep the population of those stay cats under control. Community cats who have been fixed are healthier overall, and there's less fighting in the communities.
"You won't have a bunch of kittens getting run over," she said. "There's just a lot of stuff that helps the community seem like a better place to live."
And as long as they are healthy, cats are always returned to the area in which they were found.
"We take them right back, but it really does help decrease the population immensely," Peacock said. "There's been studies that show fixing them and returning them helps reduce the population a lot quicker than if you took them out. That's because when you take cats out of that area, new cats are going to come in, and then it gets overrun again, so we really like doing this and helping the community out."
An added bonus? SCC's foster program isn't overcrowded because there aren't as many kittens being born.
"It really helps all around," she said.
Peacock said colonies are identified thanks to tips from community members. SCC offers an online survey to report stray cats that may be eligible for the TNR program.
"We have a form that gets filled out by the caretakers of the colonies and it tells us a little bit about where they came from, if they know the genders or not," she said. "Then we get in contact with them. ... It's really just community members telling us about these cats."
Peacock said the K-State Mobile Surgery Unit was a great help for the TNR program. She and the rest of the SCC Board of Directors are grateful for the partnership, as well as their partnership with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills.
"It's really been amazing working with them," she said.
Mayor Becky Smith, who also serves on the HSFH Board of Directors, was also at the animal shelter Tuesday. She said it was exciting to have the K-State team in town helping another local organization.
"It's wonderful because once we have had our animals within the shelter spayed and neutered — we're running at about 98% spay/neutered — we wanted to be able to reach out to the partners that we work hand-in-hand with," Smith said. "If we can start that prevention instead of just coming in after the fact, it is really going to help everybody all the way down the line."
She reiterated the value of K-State's veterinarians.
"K State is wonderful. They come in and they say, 'Who else can we help?' and they truly believe in the prevention, too," Smith said. "So it's a wonderful partnership for everybody."
Peacock said those wishing to help SCC can do so in a number of ways, whether it's fostering or donating to the organization. Needed items include old blankets, live traps and wet food.
More information about the Street Cats Club can be found online at www.streetcatsclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.