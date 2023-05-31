A total of ten Emporia State track and field athletes were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Holly Brockmeier, Alyssa Conway, Ashley Cookson, Victoria Pettay and Kynzie Underwood earned the recognition for the Hornet women while Aaron Hunt, Jake Johnson, Chase Rooney, Tyler Swift and Jack Watson were honored for the men.
The award recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify for Academic All-District a student-athlete must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA with at least two completed semesters at their institution and competed in at least 50% of the competitions during the season.
Brockmeier has a 3.92 GPA in elementary education. She was a provisional qualifier in the javelin with a throw of 43.26m (142-11) to finish second at the 2023 MIAA Outdoor Championships. She has the second-best mark in Emporia State history with a throw of 45.75m (150-1) as she earned All-American honors last year as she finished sixth in the nation.
Conway has a 3.98 undergrad and 4.00 graduate GPA in health performance. She earned All-American honors with a throw of 57.94m (190-1) to place eighth at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships. She competed in three NCAA Outdoor Championship meets and is the Emporia State school record holder with a throw of 59.31m (194-7) at this year's KU Relays.
Ashley Cookson has a 4.00 GPA in accounting. She was eighth in the triple jump with an outdoor career best of 10.80m (35-5.25) at this year's MIAA Championships.
Victoria Pettay has a 4.00 GPA in health and human performance. She was eighth in the MIAA in the heptathlon with a personal best of 4,097 points at this year's conference meet.
Kynzie Underwood has a 4.00 GPA in biochemistry and molecular biology. She was named the "A Game" Scholar Athlete for the 2023 MIAA Outdoor Women's Track and Field. She was seventh in the heptathlon at the 2021 MIAA Outdoor Championships with a career-best 4,214 points before suffering an Achilles tendon injury. She competed in nine events for the Hornets this season after coming back from off-season surgery.
Aaron Hunt has a 3.93 GPA in biology. He finished eighth at the MIAA Championships in the pole vault after clearing 4.51m (14-9.5) this season. He has a career-best of 4.73m (15-6.25) set at last year's MIAA Championships.
Jake Johnson has a 4.00 GPA in biology. He was a national qualifier in the 400m hurdles with a time of 53.27 at the Midwest Classic. He was a member of the third-place men's 4x400m relay team at this year's MIAA Indoor Championships.
Chase Rooney has a 3.58 GPA in marketing. He was a provisional qualifier in the 400m hurdles with a time of 52.86 at this year's MIAA Championships. It is the sixth-best time in Emporia State history. He finished fourth at last year's MIAA Championships in the 400m hurdles.
Tyler Swift has a 3.99 GPA in accounting. He was seventh in the mile with a career-best time of 4:12.21 at this year's MIAA Indoor Championships.
Jack Watson has a 4.00 GPA in health and human performance. He was a provisional qualifier as part of the 4x100m relay team that ran 40.89 at the Midwest Classic and the 4x400m relay team finished third with a time of 3:14.28 at the MIAA Indoor Championships this year.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on May 31.
