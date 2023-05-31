ESU Track Academic All-District
Courtesy ESU Athletics

A total of ten Emporia State track and field athletes were named to the 2022-23 Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

Holly Brockmeier, Alyssa Conway, Ashley Cookson, Victoria Pettay and Kynzie Underwood earned the recognition for the Hornet women while Aaron Hunt, Jake Johnson, Chase Rooney, Tyler Swift and Jack Watson were honored for the men.

