TOPEKA – The Emporia High volleyball team reached the 20-win mark with two Centennial League victories Tuesday evening.
The Spartans beat Topeka West in three sets, 25-20, 24-26, 28-26 before crushing Highland Park 25-6, 25-4.
Emporia is now 20-4 on the year. The Spartans will be back in action at home on Thursday.
