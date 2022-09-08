The Emporia boys soccer team had its first lost of the season to Dodge City, 3-0, at the Titan Classic in Wichita on Thursday night.
“It was a close game and the score doesn’t tell the story of the game,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I felt we were good enough to win. We had a good effort and mindset and came close [to scoring] a couple of times. The ball just bounced their way today.”
