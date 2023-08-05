Five future healthcare workers were awarded a total of $10,000 Monday, as part of the Newman Regional Health Volunteers’ Healthcare Scholarship program.
The annual Newman Regional Health Volunteers’ Healthcare Scholarship — sponsored by the Newman Regional Health Volunteers — awards five area students pursuing degrees in healthcare. Each student will receive $1,000 each semester for the academic year, totaling a one-time $2,000 scholarship. The scholarship is available to current NRH employees and students who graduated high school in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage or Coffey County. Applicants can be awarded the scholarship at any stage of their education, from a college freshman to a doctorate degree.
Perla Peraza, an Emporia High School graduate and current student at the University of Kansas, said receiving the scholarship felt like her hard work paying off.
“I work really hard to keep up my grades and focus and apply for scholarships. Because I come from a low-income family, having a scholarship makes me feel a little bit more relief because I’m like ‘OK, I’m going to be OK to go to school next year.’”
Peraza is currently in her second year of the pre-pharmacy curriculum at KU and will apply to the KU School of Pharmacy in the fall. Her decision to pursue a career as a pharmacist stemmed from an interest in medicine development, especially natural medicine.
“I’m interested in developing natural medicines from natural products, such as plants and herbs,” she said. “Just seeing how they work with bacteria and the human body really interests me to develop new medications for other people.”
Hayden Baumwart, an EHS graduate and current Emporia State University student, had applied for the scholarship two times before being selected this year — an experience he said felt amazing.
“Third time’s a charm,” Baumwart said. “I felt amazing and just knowing that this amazing group of people selected me for this scholarship just wraps up my undergrad.”
Baumwart studied at Barton Community College for two years before transferring to ESU. After he finishes his undergraduate degree in Chemistry in the pre-chiropractic program this year, Baumwart hopes to attend Cleveland University in Kansas City to earn his chiropractic doctorate.
Baumwart said he was inspired to become a chiropractor by watching his father and brother feel relief from chiropractic treatments. Now a member of the ESU baseball team, he also sees what chiropractic care can do for athletes.
“It always intrigued me and when I got to college, it was like ‘You know, this would be a good thing to go into,’” he said. “Anytime I’m feeling off, especially on the field, I’ll go in and see a chiropractor. Being around the athletic training staff, any type of healthcare, I’m always around it seeing how they help me and knowing that I can have the chance to help others has really brought me into this.”
Erica Wang, an EHS graduate and current KU School of Pharmacy student, has been volunteering with the Newman Regional Health Volunteers ever since she was 16. Being selected this year was an honor, she said.
“It just felt really relieving, knowing that I had some financial burden relieved,” Wang said.
Wang completed her pre-pharmacy classes at Emporia State University, before transferring to the KU School of Pharmacy this year. She was inspired to become a pharmacist after completing some job shadowing throughout Emporia.
“I started working at the pharmacy here and I just really love the environment and learning about pharmacy and drug interactions,” Wang said.
Wang aspires to open her own compounding pharmacy, which prepares prescription medications tailored specifically to the patient’s need, instead of a commercially available drug.
“I have heard a lot about compounding pharmacies becoming really unique and how it is starting to wean off and no one wants to do it anymore, because getting equipment and insurance and stuff is really expensive,” she said. “I kind of want to open my own and help people that way.”
KyElle Mercer, an EHS graduate and junior at Emporia State University, is walking in her grandmother’s footsteps as she studies to become a nurse.
“My grandma was a labor and delivery nurse at Newman for a very long time,” she said. “She’s my biggest inspiration for wanting to be a nurse and potentially a labor and delivery nurse just like her.”
“I want to be able to be a safe space and bring a safe environment to anybody who wants help and needs help,” she added. “I just want to be that safe space for patients, and I want them to feel comfortable in the healthcare environment because of how scary healthcare can be for some people while providing care.”
For Mercer, the scholarship means she will be able to afford books and tuition without taking on a full-time job in addition to school.
“I felt very lucky and very fortunate to have gotten it,” Mercer said. “It’s going to help me pay for all of my school this year without taking any of my own money in loans, so I’m very fortunate.”
Chayla Owen is a Chase County High School graduate and incoming freshman at Wichita State University, where she is studying exercise science and psychology on the pre-physical therapy track.
Owen said she has always been interested in healthcare but was never sure what route she wanted to take.
“I did some job shadowing and found that physical therapy was something I would want to pursue and I knew it would make a huge difference [in] several people’s lives,” she said. “I’m hoping that I can eventually make living, moving, and the general recovery process more enjoyable and comfortable for people going through physical therapy.”
For Owen, the scholarship also means she can focus more on her education, instead of finances.
“It felt really good to be selected for this scholarship, it helped me realize that I can be recognized for the work that I’ve put into both school and the application process and [I] also just really appreciate that the volunteers and scholarship committee chose me as one of the recipients,” Owen said.
This year, the NRH Volunteers received 19 applications — which they had to narrow down to five recipients. Linda Polson, board secretary, said it was a tough decision.
“The thing that I looked at most was their reference letters and their personal essays because they’re all qualified as far as their GPA, which is great,” Polson said. “It was really a tough, tough decision.”
Board president Lynn Lang said it was the group’s leadership that stood out to her.
“You can tell who is very dedicated,” Lang said. “Their aspirations for the future, how they want to affect the medical world and help people really came through.”
Every year, the scholarship is funded through fundraisers and profits from the NRH Volunteer’s many initiatives.
“All of our fundraising throughout the year goes to the fundraiser,” Lang said. “We do things throughout the hospital. PACO and Collective Goods and the proceeds from our snack bar and the proceeds from our gift shoppe all contribute to the scholarship fund.”
This year, the organization is also a part of Emporia Match Day, meaning that all donations made on Nov. 13 will be matched on a prorated basis.
“I think it speaks a lot for our community that wants to support,” Lang added. “We have a six-county area that we accept applications from and I also think we are a little bit different because we accept applications from anyone that is pursuing something in the medical field. It’s not just nursing, it’s a variety. I think that’s what makes our job fun and exciting to see all the different people with different avenues that they are pursuing in the medical field.”
To learn more about the scholarship program, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/scholarships.
