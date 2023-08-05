Five future healthcare workers were awarded a total of $10,000 Monday, as part of the Newman Regional Health Volunteers’ Healthcare Scholarship program.

The annual Newman Regional Health Volunteers’ Healthcare Scholarship — sponsored by the Newman Regional Health Volunteers — awards five area students pursuing degrees in healthcare. Each student will receive $1,000 each semester for the academic year, totaling a one-time $2,000 scholarship. The scholarship is available to current NRH employees and students who graduated high school in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage or Coffey County. Applicants can be awarded the scholarship at any stage of their education, from a college freshman to a doctorate degree.

