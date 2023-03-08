The Emporia High School girls basketball team fell to Andover in the state quarterfinal on Wednesday night at White Auditorium, 58-48.
“To be here is hopefully the new norm where it’s an expectation for this program,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Getting here back-to-back years is nothing to hang your heads about. They are 18-4. We suffered significant injuries throughout the year and had to grow up quite a bit. We were faced with some tragedies and were still locked in. It hurts but it’s the nature of the game and there’s nothing for them to be disappointed about.”
The game was close for the entirety of the second half, with no team leading by more than six points in the third quarter. Andover led 37-31 before Emporia tied the game with baskets from Ryan Peak, Rebecca Snyder and Lexsey DeWitt. Andover then took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Emporia was able to make it a one-point game on three separate occasions but could never tie the game or take the lead. A 3-pointer from Brooke Walker made it a four-point Andover lead with 3:29 to play. Snyder then went one-of-two from the line for Emporia and Walker connected on a pair of free throws for Andover to make it 51-46. A Snyder basket made it a three-point game but Andover would close the game on a 7-0 run, going seven-of-eight at the free-throw line to seal the win.
Snyder led Emporia with 18 points. Kirmer and Peak added seven each for Emporia. Walker led all scorers with 26 points. Dorsey credited Walker for making plays and felt Emporia did what they could in terms of guarding her.
“Lexsey has been a warrior all season,” Dorsey said. “Zayda [Pearson] was good tonight on her and we threw everything at them. But she made plays and when you’re a DI prospect, that’s what happens. We did what we could and I don’t feel like we could have done a whole lot differently.”
The game was close early on. Emporia struck first on a layup from Snyder. Andover responded to tie the game before Addie Kirmer scored to put Emporia back on top. A Trojan free throw and basket put them up 7-4 before the Spartans jumped back in front on layups from Snyder and Emeil Bennett. Andover then went on a 7-0 run before Snyder hit a pair of free throws as Emporia trailed 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was one of runs. Andover scored 10 of the first 13 points to take a 24-13 lead before Emporia went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 26. Andover hit a pair from the free throw line as it took a 28-26 lead into the half.
Emporia ends its season with an 18-4 record. They will have a lot of players returning next year, and Dorsey is hoping to be right back at White Auditorium. But for one night, this was an experience the girls will never forget regardless of the outcome.
“They were looking around this packed gym and I told them that they did that,” Dorsey said. “People fell in love with them and how they played. They gave the community a piece of healing and something to be excited about. They’re fun to watch and there’s nothing cooler than that. I’m incredibly proud of this group and I think they’re only going to continue to rise.”
