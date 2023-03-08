EHS_Spartan

The Emporia High School girls basketball team fell to Andover in the state quarterfinal on Wednesday night at White Auditorium, 58-48.

“To be here is hopefully the new norm where it’s an expectation for this program,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Getting here back-to-back years is nothing to hang your heads about. They are 18-4. We suffered significant injuries throughout the year and had to grow up quite a bit. We were faced with some tragedies and were still locked in. It hurts but it’s the nature of the game and there’s nothing for them to be disappointed about.”

