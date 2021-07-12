The Hartford Community Center was bustling with activity Friday evening as hundreds of people came out to the inaugural Amish school dinner and auction fundraiser.
About 14 Amish families have settled near Hartford between August - September 2020. Eddie Yoder, who is originally from Ohio and then lived in Kentucky, is among those who recently decided to settle in the area.
"Many of us come from the same area of Ohio," he said. "The rest of us come from Kentucky. We traveled through and liked the area. There were less people, cheaper land. We really liked the area."
Yoder likes the slower-paced way of life in Kansas, he said. With a background in construction, he's now working with MRSK Buildings.
Yoder said the purpose of the event was twofold: to raise money for a much-needed school building and also an an opportunity to get to know people in the community.
"We have our own schools. We pay taxes like everyone else and support public schools, and we have the privilege of having our own schools," he said. "In the Amish community — all of the community — supports the school.
Yoder said that means everyone in the community helps pay for books, teachers, the schoolhouses and any other expense that may arise related to education.
While the community already established a one-room schoolhouse, Yoder said the community is already in need of a larger building.
"We did build a school last year; it's very tiny," he said.
Yoder said he and other members of the community were surprised at the turnout to Friday's fundraiser. Shortly after 6 p.m. — the start time for the event — the line for dinner wrapped around the inside of the community center.
"We're very blessed," he said. "We're humbly blessed and we do appreciate the support we've got. The people we've met so far have been very friendly and very welcoming."
Yoder said he welcomes anyone to contact him or other members of the Amish community if they can help give back to their neighbors, too.
"We just want to be part of the community and we are," he said. "We may dress different, but we're just like everybody else."
(3) comments
Do they plan to have their own teachers at their school or will they hire teachers who are certified to teach in the state of Kansas? Will the school only go up to the 8th grade as is typical in most Amish communities? USD 252 has some pretty high mil levies to pay for their school system since they have many new buildings and services to support. Will the Amish people not balk at that in their property taxes? Were the people who attended the dinner local Hartford people just out for a free meal or did they donate to the cause? What was the level of donations received? I suppose the harsh comments will now follow but we really need more info.
The Amish sect are good hard working people ,.. it’s a shame they won’t join the military and resist paying their fair share of taxes.
The article states "We pay taxes like everyone else and support public schools..." but I understand your beef with no military service. Do you mean federal taxes? I'm sure if they work for a civilian concern that payroll taxes are being deducted. I'm afraid we need more information than this article provides. Yes, they are good hard-working people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.