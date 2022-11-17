A man faces four counts in Lyon County, three of them felonies, on charges of threatening a woman and shooting at a car several times.
Gabriel Salas, 33, was arrested Monday night. A prosecution complaint says he told a woman, “Shut up or I will shoot you.” Then he allegedly fired several shots, apparently at the woman's car.
Nothing in the court filings indicates that the woman was injured.
Salas is not supposed to have a weapon, one count says, because he was convicted on felony drug charges in September 2021.
Salas pleaded no contest then to criminal use of weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to probation.
Salas now is charged with criminal damage to property criminal threat, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within the Emporia city limits.
Salas is making his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.
