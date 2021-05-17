Emporia State University President Allison Garrett urged the latest class of Hornets to go forth and serve the common good during ESU's 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony Saturday morning at William L. White Auditorium.
Almost 1,000 degrees were conferred between the graduate and undergraduate ceremonies.
"It's a great day to be a Hornet," Garrett said during the baccalaureate ceremony. "On behalf of the faculty, the staff and the administration, we congratulate you. We are so proud of your accomplishments and look forward to hearing about your future achievements."
Originally scheduled to be held outdoors at Welch Stadium, inclement weather forced the ceremony to be held inside. Graduates and ESU faculty, staff and administrators remained masked during commencement activities with Garrett offering to take mask-free photos with graduates once the ceremonies had concluded.
Garrett said every graduate of ESU came out of its halls with "new knowledge, wisdom, reasoning abilities and communication skills."
"You go forth from here better equipped to serve the common good," she said. "Congratulations to all of you."
