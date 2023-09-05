After leading Emporia State to its best start of a season since 2019, Sandora Sasaki has been named the MIAA Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. She is the first Hornet to be named an MIAA Athlete of the Week since November of 2018.
Sasaki led Emporia State to a 3-1 start to the season as they won their first three matches of a season for the first time since 2014. She opened up with 13 kills, two aces and 11 digs in the Hornets 3-1 win over Sioux Falls then recorded ten kills on a .320 hitting percentage with two block assists in a sweep at William Jewell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.