Emporia State University Student Senate passed a resolution Thursday evening “recognizing peaceable student objections to the framework of workforce management.” Many student senators raised concerns about the framework and its sweeping cuts to faculty and programs.
Legislative Director Adia Witherspoon said the framework contradicts the university values listed on the ESU website.
“It says our four values are excellence, respect, responsibility and service,” Witherspoon said. “It’s my personal opinion that this workplace management values none of these things and it does not uphold any of these values that are stated on our school website. It lacks integrity, it lacks collaboration, and it lacks regard for the personal wellbeing of our students and our faculty.”
“The people who wrote the workforce management policy don’t have to sit in class and watch our professors give up,” Witherspoon continued. “They don’t have to listen to your professor who has been here for 24 years say, ‘Maybe I should stop. Maybe I’m done with higher education.’ They don’t see any of that because the majority of them haven’t entered a classroom.”
Senators Abe Lemus and Kellee Banks said the administration must end the student-first mantra.
“The framework for workforce management is not the only way forward. It must not be,” Lemus said. “We must stop the ‘students, students, students’ mantra sponsored by this administration. We must accept an inclusive community that includes every single one of our stakeholders, such as students, faculty, staff and alumni.”
“History will judge us for this decision, and since it’s final, I hope it was worth it,” Lemus added. “But that being said, my heart and prayers go out to faculty that have lost their jobs.”
Banks read an email from a professor who informed students she would be needing to take a couple of personal days to deal with the information that they had been terminated.
“Although the new mantra is ‘students, students, students,’ I would like to bring attention to the fact that this is one of my professors that I currently have, and if I did have a question, I could not go to her, because she just got to know that she’s no longer financially secure,” Banks said. “To say that you are for the students and then are also affecting them and the faculty that they care deeply about is hypocritical.”
Steven Lovett, associate general counsel, spoke to the Student Senate at the beginning of the meeting about the framework, program discontinuance, teach-outs and more.
“Classes are not going to be discontinued,” Lovett told the Student Senate Thursday. “There might be a program that would be discontinued eventually, but if we have to let personnel go that are currently teaching in those programs, then we would make sure we have personnel in those programs to continue teaching those programs. Just like we would if someone left because they retired, then we hire somebody new to make sure they are teaching those programs.”
“The first main reason is because we are obligated to provide those teach-outs. In other words, we’re making a strategic decision right now so we can reallocate resources, but we still have an obligation to make sure that any student enrolled in those can complete their degree,” Lovett said when asked why ESU would fire a professor just to fire someone new.
Lovett said department chairs will still need to determine which programs will require teach-outs and how to provide personnel to teach those classes.
“That might come from adjuncts, it might come from instructors, it might come from actual faculty taking on larger workloads,” Lovett said.
Lovett also said the current restructuring under the framework is not a budget-cutting exercise.
“Historically, in higher education … at ESU, that’s what we’ve done,” Lovet said of cutting the budget. “One of the presidents, over time, will say to the rest of the body that we need to make cuts, and sometimes they’re academic cuts, some times they’re operational cuts, and so on, and we try to look at if we really need that or not and cut down on the expense side.”
“When you talk about restructuring and reorganizing, cutting can be a component but that’s not the solution,” Lovett said. “It’s like a surgery. Surgery, in and of itself, is a traumatic, brutal experience … but surgery is actually something we are willing to pay for because that’s a component of getting better.”
But Witherspoon raised questions about that statement.
“I do think, in the KBOR meeting, the only thing they really mentioned was budget,” Witherspoon said. “That seemed to be the only thing they could really talk about was budget. But when they address us the students, it’s not about money. It’s like it’s two different stories depending on who they are speaking to.”
Witherspoon said the discourse around the framework also did not clarify the future of professors in programs that will offer teach-outs.
“[Lovett] didn’t answer who was going to teach the courses once the professors leave, didn’t really answer when these professors are going to leave, didn’t answer will these topics be offered anymore,” Witherspoon said. “I’m an earth science major. Some of my classes are pretty intense, like paleoclimates or invertebrate paleontology. Who is going to teach that? Because the professor that just got laid off today is a UC Berkeley graduate who has been teaching it for decades.”
Banks questioned the motive behind hiring new professors to complete teach-out programs.
“I think another question was if we were going to proceed with laying off faculty who have built up their credibility and rapport, why we had to lay them off to hire temporary faculty instead of just letting them finish their job,” Banks said. “The only reason I could wrap my head around would be to hire faculty that would take a lower salary, which seems like budget cuts to me.”
Interim Provost Brent Thomas told The Gazette Friday that faculty affected by the terminations may have the opportunity to stay with the university longer to participate in teach-out programs.
“Faculty impacted by these layoffs may be eligible to be rehired in order to teach the courses that are necessary for the program in which they teach. We will know more about these opportunities as we navigate through the spring semester,” Thomas said.
Thomas also confirmed that ESU may hire new faculty to replace those who were terminated in order to fulfill its requirement to students for program completion.
“If those faculty impacted by these layoffs have moved on to other opportunities and are not available, then we would need to identify other options,” Thomas said. “There are several options but one of the preferred options would be to hire highly qualified full-time visiting professors into 1-, 2-, or 3-year contracts to complete the teach-out responsibilities for students in impacted programs.”
At the time of publication, 29 faculty members have been terminated. A request to ESU media director Gwen Larson for a final count and list of programs that will be affected was not returned by the time of publication.
