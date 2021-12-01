After Emporia State’s 35-7 loss to Northwest Missouri State on Nov. 13, head coach Garin Higgins and everyone else in the program thought the season was over.
Still admittedly a bit grouchy about the defeat on Sunday morning, Higgins was away from his phone when athletic director Kent Weiser called twice. Upon seeing that he had two missed calls from his boss, Higgins figured he’d better call Weiser back.
He was glad he did. Nothing was definite, Weiser said, but there was a chance that if Washburn was selected to play in the Division II playoffs, Emporia State might have a shot at a bowl game appearance. Weiser wanted to know if Higgins was interested in playing.
“Why wouldn’t I?” Higgins said. “I think we’re a good football team, number one. We’ve had a good season. Yeah, we’d like to play in the playoffs, I get it, but it’s very difficult in the MIAA. Also, we’ve got a great group of seniors and we didn’t get to play at all in 2020. We didn’t play a game. We had two scrimmages in the spring. So why not? Why not have extra practice time, be able to work with your young guys some more?”
As it turned out, Washburn was picked to play in its first playoffs since 2011 and Emporia State was invited to participate in the Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl against Southeastern Oklahoma State in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Saturday.
“We came in on a Sunday and we didn’t know if we were going to be turning in our pads and everything that day,” said junior wide receiver Cole Schumacher. “And we get told that we get another game. The room lit up, as it should. It’s incredibly exciting and we’re all really thankful for it.”
Senior defensive back Kyle Rinck thought he had played his final game in a Hornet uniform at Northwest Missouri State, which he said was a very emotional experience for himself and the other seniors.
And then Higgins shared the news that, in fact, they weren’t done yet.
“That just kind of humbled us,” he said. “(We’ve) got another opportunity to play another game and we’re very thankful for that, that we got selected to do that.”
The Hornets – who finished the regular season at 6-5 – will face off against a somewhat familiar opponent. While they have never gone up against Southeastern Oklahoma State in an official competition, they did play the Savage Storm in a scrimmage at Welch Stadium on April 10.
“Neither one of us are going to drastically change from what we did in the spring,” Higgins said. “Yeah, we run more plays and I’m sure they have different plays they run and different defenses they run. So it’ll come into play like we’re at least familiar with base-type offense, defense, but that’s about it.”
Southeastern Oklahoma State went 8-3 during the regular season, with all three of their losses coming by a combined 11 points.
“They’re a very good football team,” Higgins said. “ … We felt like that our losses were close, theirs have been closer, so a very impressive season that they’ve had and they’ve done a great job there.”
The Savage Storm is led by quarterback Daulton Hatley, who has thrown for 2,850 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. They also have three receivers with at least 600 yards each and three backs with at least 300 yards rushing – including C.J. Shavers, who has 777 yards on the ground.
“Offensively, they do a lot of different things; they’re multiple,” Higgins said. “And then defensively, they play very hard. I’ve been very impressed with how hard they play. They’re an attacking-style defense, where they’re not going to sit back on their heels. They’re going to come at you and they’ve got some very good players over there, like I said, that play extremely hard. So yeah, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
TALKING ABOUT PRACTICE
Not only does a bowl game offer a select few teams – there are only a handful Division II bowl games – the opportunity to take the field one extra time in official competition, but it also allows those teams to get in a few more weeks of practice.
“Early on, the first two practices were geared toward just our young guys and then doing just some basic fundamental things with our older guys, getting back to some basics on some things that we felt like we needed to improve on from the fall, from the year,” Higgins said. “And then after that, our third practice, mixed it in where we started to introduce Southeastern and also still practiced with the young guys. And then right before Thanksgiving, it was all game plan, and that’s what we’re into right now.”
Schumacher said that the extra bowl prep practices will benefit younger players the most as they prepare to take on larger roles in future seasons.
“Throughout the season, they really only get to play scout team; they don’t get to run our defense, our offense, our system,” he said. “For them to get some practices where they get to run our offense, that’s going to be big for them.”
POSTSEASON RETURN
Emporia State is no stranger to the postseason, as it will make its sixth appearance in the past nine seasons. It is the third time in Higgins’ tenure that the Hornets have made a bowl game, with their last appearance being a 30-22 win over Arkansas-Monticello in the 2018 Corsicana Bowl.
Higgins said that Emporia State’s recent postseason selections are a significant indicator that he and his staff have the program moving in the right direction.
“In the last 11 years, as far as postseason, playoffs – I’m counting the bowl games – we’ve done more here than has ever been done in the history of this school,” Higgins said. “I’ve been here a long time and it’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of great coaches with me to get this program turned around and to develop the type of culture that we can be proud of.”
The 2021 Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl will kick off from Razorback Stadium in Texarkana at 12 p.m. on Saturday. A stream will be available at gacsportsnetwork.com.
For more information, visit liveunitedbowl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.