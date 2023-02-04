Now that the area league tournaments are complete, local schools began the final stretch of their schedules Friday.
Girls
POMONA — The Lebo Lady Wolves made last night’s matchup with West Franklin High School a non-contest, drubbing the Lady Falcons 60-15. Lebo remains undefeated at 16-0. Audrey Peek had the big game for the Lady Wolves, scoring 18 points, recording five steals and grabbing eight rebounds. Saige Hadley added 14 points and Brooklyn Jones contributed 11.
ALLEN — The Madison Lady Bulldogs beat the Northern Heights Lady Wildcats 69-33 in a battle of locals last night. Madison improved to 13-3, and Northern Heights fell to 6-11. Sarah Miser registered 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs, and Kylee White logged 11 for the Lady Wildcats.
OLPE — The Olpe Lady Eagles slugged it out yesterday evening with the Lyndon Lady Tigers, prevailing 52-39, and Olpe moving to 12-4. Kadey Robert and Jenna Smith each scored 13 points for the Lady Eagles, while Allie Knielser led the scoring with 20 points.
HARTFORD — The Chase County Lady Bulldogs defeated Hartford 44-33. Chase County advanced its record to 11-5, and Hartford dropped to 3-14.
Boys
ALLEN — The Madison Bulldogs beat the Northern Heights Wildcats 43-28, improving to 9-7. Northern Heights falls to 2-15. Bryson Turner scored 14 points, and Gavin Isch contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds.
POMONA — Lebo High School defeated West Franklin High School 64-52. The Wolves improved to 12-4.
HARTFORD — Chase County High School held off Hartford High School 57-46. The Bulldogs are 13-3 on the season, and the Jaguars are 6-11.
