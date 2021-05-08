With their shaggy reddish-brown coats and short curved horns, the American bison is one of the country’s — and the state’s — most easily recognizable animals.
And, as it turns out, protective and nurturing mothers.
“Everybody who lives in Kansas knows what the American bison looks like, and they do hold a lot of history behind them,” said Dehlia Sutton, zoo education coordinator at the David Traylor Zoo. “In 1955, the American bison was named the Kansas state mammal and, in May 2016, it was named the national mammal. So, it ranks right up there with the bald eagle, which is our national symbol. They are especially hard to miss if you see them on the road — they are very, very large animals.”
Sutton said male bison can stand up to 6-feet tall at the shoulder and reach up to 2,000 lbs. Females are considerably smaller at 4-5 feet at the shoulder and reaching about 1,000 lbs. Bison calves typically weigh in at about 30 - 70 lbs, much like a bovine calf.
Bison females raise their young in communal, maternal herds.
“Basically, you’ll find bands and the males tend to stick together once they reach maturity. You’ll see small bands of all males together,” Sutton said. “The females stick together along with their young and you’ll find immature bulls in those bands as well. They really only start to co-mingle during the breeding season, which is anywhere from July to September.”
The maternal herds have a “pecking order,” Sutton said, but there is a definite group effort when it comes to keeping the calves safe.
“I think that’s why they keep those bands,” she said. “It’s an adaptation to keeping the young ones alive. They are very protective of their young. If there are predators around, they are not going to run off and hide like an elk. Young elk just drop to the ground and try to blend in and the moms run off to hide and come back later; bison do not do that.”
Instead, bison mothers will stand their ground.
“They will charge at anything that they feel is a threat to their young,” Sutton said. “I find that absolutely fascinating. I’m sorry, if I were a coyote, I don’t think I’d stick around too long if I saw a big, mean mama coming up to me with her tail up in the air.”
The typical gestation of a bison is about 285 days and calves will nurse for seven or eight months until their mothers start to wean them.
“It doesn’t mean they leave the band,” Sutton said. “They stay in that band, even the males, until they’re old enough to go off on their own.”
Males reach sexual maturity at about age 3 but don’t usually start mating until age 6. Females will starting breeding at about 2 years old.
Sutton said the zoo will soon formally introduce its two resident bison — 18-year-old Bill and 2-year-old Beulah — in the hopes that the two will make a love match and the pitter-patter of little bison feet will follow.
Beulah was gifted to the zoo in April 2020 by Randall, Kristi and Cliff Schankie of Madison, while Bill was born at the zoo in 2003.
Sutton said the breeding will be part of the Species Survival Program, which is an integral part of increasing the population of certain endangered or threatened species.
Once roaming North America in herds that reached the millions, bison were nearly hunted to extinction in the late 19th century by European settlers. Today, bison are no longer classified as an endangered species, but they are listed as “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.
“We work together with the [American Zoological Association],” Sutton said.
There are as few as 12,000 to 15,000 pure bison are estimated to remain in the world, although there may be hundreds of thousands of bison crossbred with cattle.
So far, Bill and Beulah have been acquainted through an adjoining fence. While bison don’t see very well, they have an acute sense of smell and hearing. Sutton said they had to be separated for a while so Beulah could mature.
“Bill is definitely interested in her,” Sutton said. “We will be eventually, hopefully in the near future, introducing Bill and Beulah. Hopefully, we’ll have a little calf in the next couple of years. That would be really fun.”
Many people in the community haven’t had a chance to see Beulah yet because of the zoo’s capital campaign construction, but don’t fret. Sutton said Zoo Road should be back open the first week of June.
“At that point, our visitors will be able to come out and see Beulah and see Bill and they’ll actually probably have a little bit of a witness of when they are introduced — or I should say, permanently put together,” Sutton said.
The David Traylor Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Follow the Emporia Zoo on Facebook for updates on activities and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.