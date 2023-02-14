City of Emporia Mayor Danny Giefer will step down from his position this week, in a planned announcement during the City Commission meeting Wednesday.
According to the City of Emporia, Giefer submitted a letter requesting to vacate the position of Mayor to the city commission, effective Wednesday, Feb. 15. Giefer cited health reasons as the basis for his decision to step down.
The City of Emporia commission and staff stands in support of Mayor Giefer and his family during this time.
“The mayor’s position requires day-to-day personal contact with many individuals, which I will be unable to do,” Giefer said in his letter. He added that he plans to perform his duties remotely if he cannot attend in person.
Giefer will continue to work toward community improvements as City Commissioner and as a board member of Emporia Enterprise.
With this shift in commission roles, Vice-Mayor Susan Brinkman will assume the role of Mayor and a new Vice-Mayor will be elected subject to adoption of Resolution 3693 on Wednesday.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia, City Manager’s Office at (620) 343-4250.
