59f0b52e8de5c.image.jpg

Giefer

City of Emporia Mayor Danny Giefer will step down from his position this week, in a planned announcement during the City Commission meeting Wednesday.

According to the City of Emporia, Giefer submitted a letter requesting to vacate the position of Mayor to the city commission, effective Wednesday, Feb. 15. Giefer cited health reasons as the basis for his decision to step down.

