Vigilance Martial Arts will welcome in 100 athletes from across the Midwest Saturday as it hosts its first-ever tournament at White Auditorium.
Christened the Clash of the Cyclones, the tournament will feature martial artists ages 4 and up competing in a variety of events. All athletes are members of the National Martial Arts Alliance, the larger organization of which Vigilance is a part.
“It’s a good way to get the kids an opportunity to show off a little bit of their skills, compete against other students and overall have a good time,” said Vigilance owner and instructor Ray Baquero.
The tournament will feature traditional forms, traditional weapons forms, point sparring, escrima sparring and sword sparring.
“There are all foam weapons,” Baquero said. “It’s just big pool noodles wrapped in fabric, so nobody’s going to get hurt. And we do have sparring gear that we actually wear as far as safety devices: headgear, face shields, chest protectors.”
Events start at 8 a.m. Saturday and last throughout the day. Baquero invited community members to come out and experience the martial arts competition. There will be a $5 admission fee.
“This is also an opportunity to get our name out there (so people can) see what we’re about,” he said.
Baquero added that anyone who is familiar with Olympic-style martial arts competitions will find something different on Saturday. Instead of the “fast-paced kicking” of the Olympic style, Vigilance’s tournament will feature point-based sparring where correct form and technique are required to score.
For further information, including the tournament’s schedule, visit vigilanceata.com/tournament.
Vigilance also offers classes for all ages and more information regarding those can be found at vigilanceata.com and facebook.com/VigilanceMartialArts.
“We offer a free week of classes,” Baquero said. “If they see the tournament and it’s something they want to give a try or something to experience, we do offer a free week. It’s three days’ worth of classes. They can come in, check it out and see what it’s about.”
