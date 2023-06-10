Lynn Hobson grew up on the Emporia State University campus.
Her father, George Downing, worked as a member of the math faculty in the early 1960s and continued to his entire career. Her mother, Mary Downing, worked in the Center for Student Involvement, coordinating with campus Greek life, student government and the Union Activities Council.
The family lived with many other faculty members in a housing development called Arnet Heights, located on College Drive and within walking distance of Butcher Elementary, where Hobson attended kindergarten through fourth grade. After a brief stint at the University of Wyoming, the Downings moved back to ESU and Hobson attended Roosevelt High School until its last year when she transferred to Lowther, her first foray into public education.
“Really, I just grew up on this campus,” Hobson said. “When you are at a grade school like Butcher or the high school, we had a lot of freedom to be part of the campus. A lot of the time we had teachers with us but we went to the planetarium and we went to plays and we went to the museum areas or sometimes we would come over here for lunch. It was just totally different than a public school setting.”
As a junior in high school, Hobson first got the opportunity to participate in basketball, as it had not been offered for girls prior.
“My junior year in high school, our guidance counselor actually sued the state for a women’s basketball team, so I started playing basketball,” she said. “When I got here my freshman year, I worked on campus in the summer before my freshman year and this woman came to my job and introduced herself as the new basketball coach and wanted to know if I would play.”
At the time, college wasn’t the immediate next step for many graduates, Hobson said, but when it came time to decide her next step, attending ESU was a no-brainer.
“I just always thought it was the next step because I grew up on the campus,” she said. “I never thought about going anywhere else.”
Hobson played on the inaugural women’s basketball team on campus in 1974, continuing for two years before having to stop due to a knee injury. She eventually received her undergraduate degree in communications, graduating from university at the same time as her mother.
“My mom, when we moved back here from Wyoming, she started working for a program here on campus called Teacher Core … that motivated her, she had never finished her undergraduate degree, so she decided to go back and finish her undergraduate degree here the same year I did, so we actually graduated together,” Hobson recalled.
After graduation, Hobson took a job working in a printing press factory to earn money for a trip to Europe with her best friend in the spring of 1979, then started a job with a United Way Agency called the Neosho River Free School.
“It was the idea that anyone could teach and anyone could learn,” Hobson said. “It was sort of an outgrowth of the hippie movement, that not everything has to be taught in a classroom that you earn credit for, that there are lots of things in life that people can teach each other.”
By 1989, Hobson was married with one child and decided it was time to find something more secure. So, when an open position as the Coordinator of Conference and Scheduling at ESU came up, applying came naturally. Under Wayne Reynolds, Hobson’s first university job entailed managing staff, marketing, policy and relationship building for the Union’s not-for-profit corporation.
In 1997, Jim Williams became the assistant director of residential life, around the same time Hobson graduated with a Master’s of Student Affairs.
“Over lunches, he and I just started talking about the need for a more robust welcoming students-to-campus program, so we just started doing it,” she said. “Our bosses were just supportive of us doing it so I started doing more of that work. … It was about creating some experiences for new students to feel like they arrived at the right place.”
Later, the Vice President of Student Affairs asked Hobson to have more of an involvement in the Center for Student Involvement, at that time known as Student Organizations and Activities. Soon, she took on more responsibility in that role before becoming the Director of the Union in the early 2000s and eventually, the Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs.
“That was student government, Union activity council, fraternity and sorority life. All of that was in there,” she said. “It all just kind of flowed.”
When Michael Schonrock became president in 2012, Hobson’s title shifted to its current wording — Dean of Students.
“Because the colleges all had deans, to take those assistant vice presidents positions and make them deans, that just made things a little more consistent,” she explained. “Dean of Students, not just here, but in the culture of higher ed … I think many faculty know that if they are having a problem with a student, and I’m not talking an academic problem, if they think a student is struggling for whatever reason and they know that there is a Dean of Students, that’s just a natural, ‘that’s where we need to go.’”
Being a lifelong student and resident on campus made Hobson particularly suited for the role, leading to her over 33-year career on campus. In her retirement, Hobson plans to move to Minnesota to be near family, but her ties to Emporia and the university remain deep.
“I think growing up on campus if you will, and then having that brief stint with the Free School … having that brief experience out in the community but also always being here, there was just something about being here that was appealing,” she said. “And it isn’t just the people. It’s the ebb and flow. I like this, when it’s nice and quiet, but then over time it’s going to change and become really lively. You don’t really get to slow down, the tenor of it just changes.”
Hobson said that working with students is what inspired her most in her work.
“One of the areas that I have direct responsibility for is being the advisor to Associated Student Government,” she said. “To work that closely, the president and the vice president are the people I work most closely with every week, attending all the senate meetings and helping to provide guidance to them and to the Senate, it’s just watching that development. I don’t really believe too much in telling. I would rather ask questions and let people think about how they might respond to something for their own growth and just continue to ask questions of people so that they think about things.”
With a job very similar to her mother’s, Hobson said she was able to pull from her upbringing, as well as her education, to help staff and students grow and facilitate an environment where people can learn and grow.
“Really, after [my mother] was done with that and I stepped in after because they asked me to, not because she left, I was doing her old job,” Hobson said. “... The way that I saw her work at work and the way that she was at home were the same. She was very developmental. Very good listener. I was really fortunate, the way I was raised.”
“I think even just growing up like that, is exactly what you do in this kind of a job,” she added.
