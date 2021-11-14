TikTok isn't only for teenagers and milk crate stacking anymore. It's now used by Lyon County first responders.
The Lyon County Emergency Communication Center launched its own TikTok feed in late August. It's now approaching 4,800 followers.
“See a new side of dispatch,” a Facebook post about the feed said this past week.
The first TikTok post was serious, marking “National I Am 911” Day. Other videos are humorous, with several “education bloopers” available.
As of Sunday, the most viewed video from Lyon County 911 was a short late October clip where workers have a Pentecostal “Holy Spirit” moment. It's been watched more than 286,600 times.
In all, the 40 videos posted so far have more than 71,000 likes.
