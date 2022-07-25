KS drought map - 7.25.22

The Emporia area is "abnormally dry," according to the latest Kansas drought monitor map. Darker areas are in more severe drought, with Garden City the worst or "exceptional."

 Courtesy Drought.gov

Considering how much rain Chase and Lyon Counties received in May and June, it's stunning to see them in yellow on the latest federal drought map.

That color means they're “abnormally dry”, one step below a drought zone. The drought is extreme to exceptional across western Kansas, with Garden City among the worst places.

