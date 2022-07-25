Considering how much rain Chase and Lyon Counties received in May and June, it's stunning to see them in yellow on the latest federal drought map.
That color means they're “abnormally dry”, one step below a drought zone. The drought is extreme to exceptional across western Kansas, with Garden City among the worst places.
But a stormy Monday could change that designation. And part of northern Franklin County reported 5.5 inches of rain Monday morning.
The Emporia area is nowhere close to that so far. But rain during the morning could be followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon.
“An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out in Marion, Chase and Greenwood County with hail up to one inch and 60 mile per hour winds,” a National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said.
But a map posted in Topeka put the confidence level for severe weather as “low.”
Emporia Municipal Airport had a trace of rain Sunday, after tying its hottest day of the year with 103 degrees Saturday. The Sunday high was 99.
Cottonwood Falls had its hottest days of 2022 over the weekend. The reported highs were 100 Saturday and 102 Sunday.
But the afternoon highs may not get above 95 this week, due to clouds and daily chances for showers. The strongest chance is Tuesday night, at 60%.
The Emporia airport ended Sunday with 1.75 inches of rain so far in July. That's less than half the normal amount. But Emporia topped the monthly normal in May and June, with 9.54 inches in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.