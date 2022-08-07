Monday morning's Chase County Commission meeting suddenly has a lot more drama.
“County Commissioner... is TIED,” the County Clerk's office reported on Facebook Friday. That followed an audit of all the votes cast in the Tuesday primary.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday morning's Chase County Commission meeting suddenly has a lot more drama.
“County Commissioner... is TIED,” the County Clerk's office reported on Facebook Friday. That followed an audit of all the votes cast in the Tuesday primary.
The audit found one additional vote in the Republican primary for First District Commissioner. It went to Alan Phipps, putting him in a tie with Rick Robinson at 146 votes each.
County Deputy Elections Officer Tiffany Harshman described the audit as “hand-counting all of the ballots” by the county election board.
The three county commissioners will become a “Board of Canvassers” for part of Monday's meeting, attempting to determine the Republican nominee.
“The provisional ballots get presented,” Harshman said of the process this past week. There are at least 20 of them.
If all else fails, the primary could come down to the flip of a coin. That's what happened in a Chase County School Board race in 2019.
Phipps is a farmer and rancher in Matfield Green. Robinson lives in Cedar Point and operates a restaurant in Cassoday.
The audit also found two more votes for Democratic commission candidate Theresa M. Van Ackeren. She now has 59, but she had no opposition in the primary.
The audit and canvass also may produce an opponent for State Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who now represents Chase County and southwest Lyon County after redistricting.
While no one filed to challenge him, write-in votes show Chase County's choice was Democratic Party chair Scott Dawson. He had three votes, followed by Cindy Hoedel with two.
Hoedel, a Matfield Green author, led in Democratic write-in votes for State Board of Education, while no one filed for District 9..Two people penciled in her names. Brian Obermeyer, Jerry Pittman, Matt Regier and Tia Regier received one vote each.
Chase County's audit also changed the order of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senator. Mark Holland is now first with 47 votes, followed by Paul Buskirk with 44. Buskirk led Holland by one vote after Tuesday night's unofficial count.
The “Value Them Both” abortion question results changed little from the audit. The new margin in Chase County is 576-532 in favor. The question failed statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.