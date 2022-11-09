Billy Ross Jr.
Courtesy ESU Photography

Emporia State remained the same in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings while moving up one spot in the AFCA National Poll this week.

The Hornets are ranked No. 9 in the regional poll and are one of 11 teams in Super Region 3 with at least eight wins. Their Performance Indicator, which is determined by assigning points to game results based on the location and opponent winning percentage, is 25.100 and is eighth in the region.

