Emporia State remained the same in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings while moving up one spot in the AFCA National Poll this week.
The Hornets are ranked No. 9 in the regional poll and are one of 11 teams in Super Region 3 with at least eight wins. Their Performance Indicator, which is determined by assigning points to game results based on the location and opponent winning percentage, is 25.100 and is eighth in the region.
The top seven teams in the region at the end of the regular season qualify for the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
There are several games with major playoff implications this weekend. Emporia State plays host to No. 10 in the region Northwest Missouri on the final Saturday of the regular season while top-ranked Grand Valley State travels to No. 5 Davenport, sixth-ranked Truman State plays host to seventh-ranked UIndy, and No. 4 Ouachita Baptist takes on Henderson State, who is just outside the top ten in Performance Indicators at No. 11.
SUPER REGION THREE REGIONAL RANKINGS
1. Grand Valley State 9-0
10. Northwest Missouri State 8-2
HORNETS IN NATIONAL RANKINGS
Emporia State moved up one spot in this week's American Football Coaches Association National Poll to No. 22 this week.
The Hornets are one of three MIAA teams in this week's national rankings. There are 11 teams from Super Region 3 are in the national Top 25 with one more receiving votes.
The 22nd-ranked Hornets play host to the No. 10 Bearcats in the first Top 25 matchup on Jones Field at Welch Stadium since the 2017 season. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
