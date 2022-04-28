Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.