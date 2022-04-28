The Dynamic Discs Open may be dodging drops of rain for a couple of days.
The National Weather Service advises that while morning showers are not expected to be severe, “a few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening” in parts of eastern Kansas.
Western Lyon County and Chase County have a level-one “marginal” risk, the Storm Prediction Center indicated. Hail could be up to quarter-sized, with strong winds.
The overall chance for rain in Emporia is 30% in the afternoon, “mainly after 4 p.m.,” with south winds. The chance increases to 50% in the evening.
But forecasters have what they call “a growing concern for severe weather” when it comes to Friday. The Emporia area has a level-three “enhanced” risk.
“Severe storms will be possible across the entire outlook area late Friday afternoon through the evening hours,” a Thursday morning advisory from Topeka said. “All modes of severe weather will be possible.”
A separate online posting said that includes “large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.”
After the storms pass, the weekend should be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s.
