The Emporia High School girls basketball team defeated Great Bend, 45-39 on Friday night, extending its winning streak to six games to begin the season.
The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter and Great Bend took a 22-19 lead into the half. Head coach Carolyn Dorsey was unhappy with the team’s performance in the first half, but part of that was part of the plan to try to keep her girls fresh for later in the game.
“At halftime, we said we’ve got to pressure,” Dorsey said. “I was worried about my depth right now that we wouldn't be able to physically sustain the pressure. We probably would've started to pressure sooner, but we don't have the bodies and I didn't know if they could physically keep up with that pace. So, we waited until halftime and I will tell you it was night and day from the first half to the second half.”
Emporia did, in fact, look like a different team in the third quarter. Emporia went on an 11-1 run out of the locker room, and this is where Dorsey felt the momentum shift.
“I thought you could feel the momentum shift after halftime,” Dorsey said. “You could see us all of a sudden flustering them. They were panicking and making decisions that we wanted them to make. As a result, we felt that we had control and it was our game to lose.”
Emporia led by one heading into the fourth quarter and Great Bend did take a 33-31 lead. But a pair of Rebecca Snyder buckets and a three-pointer from Lexsey DeWitt put Emporia up for good. Dorsey credited DeWitt, who had a career-high 10 points, and some players who came off the bench in key spots.
“Lexsey just changed the game, hitting a big three and guarding so well, and that was really good to see,” Dorsey said. “I'm happy for the bench. I thought [Arianna] Hamilton came in and gave us really good minutes in the first half when AJ [Shivley] was in foul trouble. Zayda Pearson had a huge game off the bench. Addison [Gutierrez] hit huge free throws down the stretch. We talk about the girls being ready when your time is called and I’m proud of them for stepping up at the right time.”
Snyder led Emporia with 19 points. Two other Lady Spartans had double figures: Addie Kirmer added 12 points to go with DeWitt’s 10.
Emporia is 6-0 heading into the holiday break and will host Hayden on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. for the first game of 2023. Assessing where the team is at going in, Dorsey knows there’s room for her inexperienced girls to grow, but she’s been happy with the results so far.
“We’re ranked third in the state and I think the misconception is this is an experienced team, and we're not,” Dorsey said. “These girls weren’t in these situations last year. They were on the bench or watching and cheering from the stands and we've got a lot of things to clean up and make better. But they’re learning on the fly and they’re growing up fast. Assessing it that way, I'm happy with them.”
