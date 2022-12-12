If you have a Kansas Benefits Card, get ready for a potential year-end bonus.
Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that about 189,000 Kansas children can receive a one-time extra benefit of $391, under certain conditions. The bonus totals $56 million.
Kelly said a partnership between the Department of Children and Families and the state Education Department means “the state will be able to expedite payments to many eligible families to help ensure they have food on the table over the winter break.”
Families are eligible for the bonus if their children were eligible for free and reduced-price school meals during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 terms. The benefit also applies to eligible children for this past summer.
Children in Head Start who were enrolled in free or reduced-price meals last school year also can receive a benefit.
The money for the bonuses is coming from the federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program.
As coronavirus spread in the summer of 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture decided to allow free breakfasts and lunches for all public school children. That practice ended with the start of the current school year, but President Biden wants to resume it.
A statement from the governor's office said most eligible children will have the one-time benefit “auto-issued” between now and Wednesday, December 21. The exact date depends on the last name of the child.
