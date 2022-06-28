CareArc is in an overall strong financial position, according to a draft audit presented Tuesday.
The review by the accounting firm Forvis (formerly BKD) concluded the health care agency finished 2021 with $5.7 million in net assets. The amount of assets exceeded liabilities by a ratio of about 5:1.
The report to the CareArc board showed the agency ended last year with about 166 days of cash on hand, up from 138 the year before. The 2020 number was on a par with other community health centers in Kansas.
“You're really building up your reserves, building up the equity in your organization,” Christy Yoakum with Forvis said. She added that the agency is approaching current and future economic uncertainty “from a stronger standing point.”
The operating margin at CareArc at the end of 2021 was about 10% higher than the state average.
Yoakum said the audit revealed one “compliance finding” with the Provider Relief Fund. It began in 2020 as coronavirus spread.
“They pushed out a whole bunch of money,” Yoakum told the Zoom video conference from her Springfield, Missouri office. “For a lot of health providers, money just showed up in your bank.”
The Department of Health and Human Services now is trying to account for those funds. But Yoakum calls it a “moving target,” with changing guidelines and numerous questions about lost patient revenue.
The problem for the audit is that CareArc approved its 2021 budget too late for HHS rules.
“Your health center is not alone in this,” Yoakum said. She explained a different accounting option should have been used.
The 2022 financial picture for CareArc are strong, with revenue up $276,000 through the first five months of the year..
But May was a weak month. Chief Financial Officer Serena Howe reported the agency had a net loss of $30,000, with $23,000 of that due to the Eureka office.
Another area where CareArc is short right now is in staffing key positions. For instance, the agency currently has no practicing dentist in Eureka.
“It's really hard to recruit to that area,” CareArc Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively said during the meeting. “We're going to have to have competitive salaries... It's definitely a challenge.”
Board President Daphne Reed Mertens noted that CareArc has been the only provider of dental care in the Eureka area.
“It's hard for a lot of people who are in that area to be able to get all the way to Emporia, or even to El Dorado,” she said.
Hively said a small amount of money is available for transporting patients to other dentists, but more may be required next year.
Several items on Tuesday's agenda could not receive a vote, because board member and Emporia Deputy Police Chief Kevin Risley was called away to an undisclosed “incident.” That left the board without a quorum.
Items not settled Tuesday will be part of the next scheduled CareArc board meeting on Tuesday, July 26.
