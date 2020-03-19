As I sit here, wondering what will happen, if I will lose someone, what happens if Andy or I become sick, I struggle with what to write. My plans for this week are simply inappropriate.
I need comfort more than quiche or quinoa or quick oats.
We sometimes deny ourselves comfort food because it may not be the healthiest dish we eat. Shira Gabriel, an associate professor of psychology at the State University of New York, Buffalo, stated in an interview in 2015 with the Atlantic that to equate “comfort food” with “caloric” is to misunderstand where the comfort actually comes from.
Gabriel says: “When we think about something like comfort food, we tend to think about it as providing calories or warmth or a sense of well-being. But what we don’t think about is that comfort food also provides something social to us.”
Think about your comfort foods. When did they come from? In most cases it will be something from your childhood, prepared by a loving parent or relative. Grilled cheese and tomato soup. “Homemade” Beanies and Wienies. Chicken soup. Macaroni and Cheese. If not now, when? Have a salad for your next meal and eat celery instead of chocolate bars. It will be alright.
Worried about what plans Andy and I should be making, I took stock of the pantry. We are fortunate to be able to afford to stay stocked on the essentials: flour, sugar, rice, beans, chicken broth — even powdered milk (it’s good for the bread machine). There was plenty of protein and veg in the freezer. We’ll just “need” (want) some fresh things as time goes on. Don’t get me started on bottled water.
To that end, here is a wash for fresh veggies, now that I’m fretting about more than a glossy wax on the skin. Even if it is wrapped in plastic, someone has touched it at some point. Even if you are going to cook it, you want to cook with clean food.
Cleaning raw vegetables and fruits
Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before AND after preparing fresh produce.
If damage or bruising occurs before eating or handling, cut away the damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating.
Rinse produce BEFORE you peel it, so dirt and bacteria aren’t transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable.
Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There’s no need to use soap or a produce wash.
Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers.
Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present. Wash the towel or dispose of the paper towel.
Remove the outermost leaves of a head of lettuce or cabbage. (nhs.gov)
H2O2
However, there is another step you can take. After you WYH (wash your hands) and WYP (wash your produce), swish them in a mixture of 75 percent water, 25 percent hydrogen peroxide, then rinse thoroughly with clean water, rub or pat dry with paper towels and store in the cooler.
So, wash the celery, the carrots, the apples, even the bananas because you touched them, and who knows who touched them before you did?
While you’re at it, are you in the position to wash these fresh foods and take them to vulnerable neighbors?
Chicken Soup for what ails you
This comfort food recipe makes 10 servings. If you don’t like to cook, that means less cooking later on. If you do like to cook, that means food to share with someone on the block that can’t (or won’t) cook.
And by “won’t” I mean the person who doesn’t feel confident in cooking or doesn’t want to make food for four when they’re the only ones there. These people will eat take-out, frozen mass-produced meals or just snack around. You know I’m right!
In this incomprehensible era of divisiveness, regain a part of your soul by helping someone else, or letting someone help you. We truly are ALL in this, together.
Let’s get cooking.
Chicken Soup
(Taste of Home)
2-1/2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs
1-1/4 teaspoons pepper, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 Tablespoon canola oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
10 cups chicken broth
4 celery ribs, chopped
4 medium carrots, chopped
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
3 cups uncooked egg noodles (about 8 ounces)
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
Pat chicken dry with paper towels (dispose of germy chicken towels); sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon pepper and salt.
In a 6-qt. stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken in batches, skin side down; cook until dark golden brown, 3 - 4 minutes.
Remove chicken from pan; remove and discard skin. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons. (N.B. For me, I would save that skin and drippings, toss it in a pot with the chicken bones leftover from below, add water, maybe the ends of the carrots, celery and onions and make your OWN chicken stock)
Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 4 - 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add broth, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan.
Add celery, carrots, bay leaves and thyme. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until chicken is tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
Transfer chicken to a plate. Remove soup from heat. Add noodles; let stand, covered, until noodles are tender, 20 - 22 minutes.
Meanwhile, when chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; discard bones (see my note above). Shred meat into bite-sized pieces.
Return meat to stockpot. Stir in parsley and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning with salt and remaining 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Discard bay leaves and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.