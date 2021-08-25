Veterans headed over to the American Legion to “pack the post” Tuesday evening for a few hours of fellowship, planning and plenty of hamburgers to go around.
Post 5 Commander Ron Whitney said the event represented a whole post meeting of Legion members, the Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders.
“We hardly ever have meetings with all of us,” he said. “It’s a chance for us to have a brainstorming session, come together and see how we can improve things. We’re looking at how we can revive special events. ... The main intent is to get people back into the legion and get traffic back in here.”
Whitney said the recent surge of COVID-19 will put some question marks on some of that planning, but he’s optimistic that they can “get things rolling again.”
The Pack the Post event is the first of its kind but depending on its reception, Whitney said the Legion had plans to make it a monthly event.
“We probably won’t see a lot of people this first meeting — this is our first shot — but you’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes and expand on this.”
Ride to Marysville
One of the veterans at the event was Clay Childs, who serves as the director of the American Legion Riders in Emporia. Childs said the Legion Riders will be heading out to Marysville bright and early Saturday morning to visit the traveling Vietnam Memorial — The Wall That Heals — during its only stop in Kansas.
“I heard about it from the American Legion Riders in Marysville,” he said. “They were originally planning for the wall to visit last year, but of course that didn’t happen.”
The memorial is open midnight Thursday, Aug. 26 - 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Feldhausen Field, 312 N. 13th St., Marysville. Childs said they will hopefully have some Vietnam veterans along for the two-and-a-half hour ride.
“I thought it was a good opportunity and a good trip for the riders,” he said. “We’ll stop just short of town and put the flags on the motorcycles and lead the Vietnam veterans to the wall there in Marysville.”
Childs said the current situation in Afghanistan is triggering for many veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam. He’s hoping the ride to the memorial wall can be a cathartic experience for everyone who makes the trip.
“For us, it does cause us stress over the feeling of leaving any behind,” he said. “It violates our ethics or our principles. I’m not saying anything politically one way or the other, but it makes us feel like we should be doing something more.
“Current events are of course impacting our Afghanistan veterans, but it can also be impactful for Vietnam veterans. You know, they left under difficult circumstances as well, so I just thought the timing was good to reach out to them and try to do something for them. It’s just a good experience to go.”
Childs said he expects the group to return the legion around 3 p.m. and then plans to give veterans a chance to talk about how they are feeling, how the visit to the exhibit affected them.
“It’s a good opportunity to reach out to a fellow veteran,” he said.
Those wishing to join in on the ride — on a motorcycle or in a car — can come out to the legion at by 8 a.m. Saturday and plan to depart for Marysville at 8:30 a.m.
Anyone wishing to see the riders off is also welcome to come out and visit before the group departs.
“We’re a small group [of riders] but anyone is welcome to join us,” Childs said. “We’re just leading the group up there.”
More information on The Wall That Heals can be found at https://www.visitmarysvilleks.org/event/the-wall-that-heals-2.
Any veterans interested in learning more about the American Legion can call 620-342-1119 between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday or just stop by, 2921 W. 12th Ave. Membership is $45 a year.
“We’ll answer any questions and get you all the paperwork,” Whitney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.