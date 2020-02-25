I’ll admit to being a little surprised at some of the comments made online Sunday when we posted a story about a new Tesla charging station being installed in Emporia.
Several commenters on Facebook poked fun at the addition; others seemed to go as far as being a bit angry.
I honestly fail to see how this is anything but a huge positive for our community — and it’s not costing us, the public, anything.
Many felt it was a waste to install Tesla Superchargers when few people in Lyon County drive a Tesla. While there may only be a handful of people in the surrounding area who own a vehicle from the Elon Musk-owned automaker, one only needs to pay attention while driving Interstate 35 to notice they aren’t as rare as they might think.
When those people are traveling across the state or across the country, they need places to “fuel up” their vehicles. It takes roughly 25 - 30 minutes for the cars to charge up, giving the drivers and any occupants time to grab a bite to eat in a nearby restaurant or run into a store in the area to pick up some needed items. So, even if they’re not used often by Lyon County residents, their presence is helping add to our local economy.
I know if I owned one of the businesses in the West Emporia Plaza, where the chargers are located, I’d be feeling pretty optimistic.
The fact of the matter is, electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. It may not be next year or even five years from now, but eventually stations like this will become every bit as much, if not more of, a necessity as gas stations. It seems hard to imagine, but I wonder if people thought it was a ridiculous idea when the first gasoline pumps were installed in Emporia. I can’t help but think our town would be nowhere near the community we know today if those who had the foresight to install them had decided it was “just a trend.”
Another part of this I think many of the naysayers might be overlooking is Emporia’s industrial viability moving forward.
When companies look to invest in a community — to build a factory or manufacturing plant, or even add to an existing one — they don’t just look at what it has going for it right now. Those companies look at long-term viability. With vehicles eventually going electric, so too will the trucks used to haul raw materials and products to and from their facility. If we have nowhere for those vehicles to recharge, Emporia is not going to look like a very promising option.
The installation over the weekend was a sign that some in Emporia are embracing the future. For us to thrive and grow as a community, eventually, we’ll all need to get on board.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.