IMG_4842.jpg

Justin Hensley bought Quik Lube, located at Sixth and Congress, in September of this year.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Justin Hensley is attempting to break the stereotypes around mechanics — helping to get the people of Emporia moving down the road as cheaply as possible.

Hensley is the new owner of Gene’s Quik Lube, located at 301 W 6th Ave. He bought the automotive repair shop from former owner Steve Eckman in September of this year. A few months into his new role, Hensley said business is going well.

