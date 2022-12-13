Justin Hensley is attempting to break the stereotypes around mechanics — helping to get the people of Emporia moving down the road as cheaply as possible.
Hensley is the new owner of Gene’s Quik Lube, located at 301 W 6th Ave. He bought the automotive repair shop from former owner Steve Eckman in September of this year. A few months into his new role, Hensley said business is going well.
“The parking lot is always a constant rotation of vehicles and more people coming in every day,” Hensley said.
The Emporia native has worked with vehicles his entire life, first being introduced to the trade by his father.
“He’s been a mechanic over at the Ford dealership for longer than I have been alive,” Hensley said. “My very first job was at John North Ford.”
Since then, Hensley has worked with automobiles in many other capacities, including at another local repair shop, Troy’s Tranys & Auto Repair.
“Absolutely loved everything I did over there,” Hensley said. “So whenever I decided I was going to come back and do things again, I just figured it would be better to do my own thing instead of working for somebody else.”
So, after some encouragement from the community, he reached out to Eckman.
“I had a bunch of people that I know that are great customers of mine that wanted a new place to go and wanted me to work on their stuff,” Hensley said. “... I came and talked to Steve and then within a couple of months, we were making a deal.
“I always drove by this place. I thought it would be a cool little shop to have because of where it’s at, and now here I am,” he added.
Hensley said he’s earned most of his knowledge of the automotive repair trade growing up working on vehicles — with the help of great teachers like his father and Troy at Troy’s Tranys.
“I’ve basically been doing this off and on, here and there, since I was 16 years old,” Hensley said. “ … You just kind of pick up a lot and keep going with it.”
Now, he is looking forward to putting that knowledge to use for the people of Emporia.
Quik Lube still offers all of the same services Emporians have come to expect, including U-Haul rentals, carport sales and almost all things automotive.
“The one thing we don’t really do is tires, alignments, stuff like that,” he said.
It also still has the same dependable staff, including Braxton Eckman, Steve Eckman’s son.
“This place is pretty well-known for fast, quick oil changes,” Hensley said. “I think we are the only place in town doing oil changes first-come, first-serve. No appointments, no nothing. You just stop in, get your oil changed and roll on down the road.”
Hensley said his philosophy for his own business is the same as when he ran Troy’s.
“I built a pretty good reputation for myself on the fact that I genuinely don’t try to take advantage of people. You hear it all the time in the automotive world and I’m very well known for trying to take care of people and get them down the road as cheap as possible. Not gouging people or trying to kill people on prices,” he said. “I always grew up thinking it would be awesome if I had my own shop because then I didn’t have to follow anyone else’s rules and I could just do things the way I want — and I care more about people than I do money.
“It just kind of works,” he summarized. “I can help people in a way that I’m good at and hopefully at the end of the day, I make enough money to keep going.”
